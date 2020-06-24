  • Home
Over 1.26 Lakh Students Register For Admission To Delhi University Undergraduate Courses

The university has still not announced the tentative dates for announcement of cut-offs and dates of entrance tests since the results of many boards are pending.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 10:22 am IST

New Delhi:

Over 1.26 lakh students have registered on the Delhi University's admission portal for undergraduate courses, according to official figures. The total number of registrations stands at 1,26,671, while 37,802 students have paid registration fees, according to data on the portal till 10.30 pm.

Out of the paid registrations, 27,539 students are from the General Category, 4,790 from Other Backward Classes, 4,151 from Scheduled Castes, 723 from Scheduled Tribes and 599 from Economically Weaker sections.

The total number of aspirants who have applied for postgraduate courses stands at 41,704 while paid registrations are 13,984. As many as 5,356 aspirants have registered on the portal for admission to M.Phil and Ph.D while 497 have paid the fees.

This year, the admission process was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. The DU admission portal went live on June 20 and will remain open for aspirants till July 4.

The varsity held a webinar on Tuesday to answer students' questions on under-graduate admissions. Many of the students asked counsellors about the delay in their board results and they were assured that the university admissions will only start after the results are declared.

The varsity has still not announced the tentative dates for announcement of cut-offs since the results of many boards are pending.

