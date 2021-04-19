Class 12 board exams postponed in over 12 states

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, more than 12 states have postponed their Class 12 board examinations. The new dates for the board exams are yet to be announced. This comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled CBSE Class 10 board exams and postponed Class 12 board exams and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

CBSE will be reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country on June 1 and then announce new dates for Class 12 board exams. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," an official of the Ministry of Education (MoE) said. CBSE class 12 exams were scheduled from May 4 to June 14.

CISCE Class 12 or ISC board examinations which were to begin on May 4 have been deferred.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced postponement of Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams. Class 12 board exams in Maharashtra will be held by the end of May and Class 10 exams will be held in June. Earlier these exams were scheduled for the last week of April.

Uttar Pradesh

UP Board has postponed Class 12 exams till May 20. The new UP Class 12 date sheet will be released in the first week of May after evaluating the COVID-19 situation. The state government had earlier postponed the exams to May 8. The board exams were originally slated to begin on April 24.

Odisha

The Odisha government has postponed all board examinations including the Class 10 and 12 exams.The tests for Class 10 were scheduled to start from May 3 and the Plus-II examinations from May 18.Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Panaik said the state government will make a decision on conducting the examinations after reviewing the pandemic situation in the first week of June.

Punjab

The Punjab government had announced promotion for all Class 10 students. The PSEB last month had postponed Punjab Class 12 board exams by about a month. The exams of Class 10 were scheduled to start from May 4 and that of Class 12 was to commence from April 20.

Gujarat

Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Class 12 board exams have been postponed in the light of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The board exams were scheduled between May 10 to May 25. Chief Minister Office, Gujarat said that, “the new dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15”.

Haryana

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has cancelled postponed Class 12 board exams amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. BSEH Class 10 board exams have been cancelled. The result of class 10 will be declared on the basis of the internal assessment of students.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Board (RBSE) has postponed Class 10, 12 final exams. In Rajasthan, Class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled for May. For Classes 9 and 11, the final exams were scheduled for April.

Telangana

The state has postponed Telangana Class 12 board exams and cancelled Class 10 board exams. The new dates for Class 12 students will be informed at least 15 days prior to the commencement of exams.s 12 board exams will be announced by the first week of June.

Madhya Pradesh

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams by a month. The MPBSE board exams 2021 were supposed to begin from April 30 for Class 10 and from May 1 for Class 12.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has postponed Class 12 board examinations due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state.Uttarakhand Minister for School and Sanskrit Education Arvind Pandey said that the government has decided to cancel the Class 10 or Matric board exams. Those students who would want to appear for the Class 10 exams later can appear for the same along with Class 12 board exams.

Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Government has postponed HPBOSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams. The government will review the COVID-19 situation and then reschedule the board exams. State education secretary Rajeev Sharma said “the situation will be reviewed at the government level on May 1 and further directions will be issued accordingly”.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand JAC Class 12 board exams have been postponed amid the second wave of COVID-19. The Jharkhand Academic Council will review the situation on June 1 and take further decisions regarding the conduct of these actions. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to May 21.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board has cancelled the remaining JKBOSE Class 10 Board exams and postponed the Class 12 Board exams in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said "In case of ongoing Class 12 board exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month".