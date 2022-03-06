Over 11 Lakh To Appear For WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2022 Starting Tomorrow; Important Guidelines For Students

Image credit: shutterstock.com WBBSE Madhyamik exams will be held from March 7 to 16

WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2022: Over 11 lakh (11,18,821) students will appear in the West Bengal Board (WBBSE) held Madhyamik, class 10 exam that will commence from Monday, March 7. The Madhyamik exam in the state is being conducted after two years, as the class 10 exam could not be held in 2021 and 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic situations. Board Exam 2022 LIVE: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard

This year, the number of female students registered for the Madhyamik exam exceeded than their male companion. Overall, there is an estimated increase of 50,000 students in the Madhyamik exam 2022, as compared to last year. Over 6 lakh (6,21,931) female and around 5 lakh (4,96,890) male students will take the Madhyamik exam this year. Last year, 5,53,573 female and 4,43,304 male candidates enrolled for the 10th exam.

According to the board, the exam will be held at 4,194 exam centres across the state following Covid-19 guidelines, including 1,934 in Kolkata, for candidates having fever. The internet services will remain suspended in the sensitive areas to avoid incidents of paper leak, untoward activities.

The Madhyamik exam timing is 12 to 3 PM; the students will get additional 15 minutes time to read the question paper. The students will appear in their first language paper on Monday, March 7, the exam will be concluded with elective papers on March 16.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Exam 2022: Time Table

March 7- First Language

March 8- Second Language

March 9- Geography

March 11- History

March 12- Life Science

March 14- Mathematics

March 15- Physical Science

March 16- Optional elective subjects.

Madhyamik 10th Exam 2022: Covid-19; Important Exam Day Guidelines

Students must carry Madhyamik admit cards to the exam centre, they need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time The students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory Covid-19 guidelines at exam centre. More than 25 students will not permitted in a class Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet. The question papers will be provided 15 minutes before the start of exam at 11:45 AM.

The Class 10 board examinations could not be held last year due to the COVID-19 situation and candidates were awarded marks based on evaluation criteria formulated by an expert committee constituted by the board.

- With PTI Inputs