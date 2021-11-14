  • Home
  • Education
  • Over 108 Alumini Participate In 14th Annual Golf Tournament Organized By Hindu College

Over 108 Alumini Participate In 14th Annual Golf Tournament Organized By Hindu College

Organised by the Old Students' Association (OSA) of Hindu College, the event saw a lot of action with juniors and seniors exhibiting their prowess and skills with the clubs as they rekindled memories of their college days.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 14, 2021 4:58 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

DU UG Admission Against Special Drive Cut-Off Begins Today
Delhi University Releases Special Drive Cut-Off For Undergraduate Admissions
DU Releases Guidelines For Special Cut-Off List; Check Tie-Breaking Criteria
Delhi University Special Drive Cut-Off 2021 Today
DU Admissions 2021: Special Drive Cut-Off List Tomorrow
DU PG Admission 2021 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
Over 108 Alumini Participate In 14th Annual Golf Tournament Organized By Hindu College
14th Annual golf tournament of old students' association of Hindu College held
New Delhi:

More than 108 alumni of the prestigious Hindu college battled it out at the 14th Annual golf tournament at the Qutab Golf Club here. Organised by the Old Students' Association (OSA) of Hindu College, the event saw a lot of action with juniors and seniors exhibiting their prowess and skills with the clubs as they rekindled memories of their college days.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Ministry of Planning and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs was also the Guest of Honour.

The winners were given trophies and souvenirs. Results: 1. Winner Nett-Rao Inderjit Singh, 2. Winner Gross- Dhruv Gurwara, 3. Runner Up Nett –Ranjit Singh Yadav, 4. Runner Up Gross-Gautam Gupta, 5. Winner Ladies- Suneeta Trivedi, 6. Runner up Ladies- Abha Jain, 7. Winner Golden Years-Raj Bhargava, 8. Winner Invitee- Vishesh Khanna, 9. Longest Drive overall – Jaskaran Khurana ( 280 Yards ), 10. Hole in One- Rohit Relan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021 Counselling: Updates On MCC Counselling Schedule, AIIMS Reservation
NEET 2021 Counselling: Updates On MCC Counselling Schedule, AIIMS Reservation
Children’s Day 2021: Vice President, Prime Minister Extends Greetings, Pay Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru
Children’s Day 2021: Vice President, Prime Minister Extends Greetings, Pay Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru
CBSE Term 1 Exams From November 16; Updates On Guidelines, Sample Papers
CBSE Term 1 Exams From November 16; Updates On Guidelines, Sample Papers
AP EAPCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result On November 15
AP EAPCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result On November 15
DU UG Admission Against Special Drive Cut-Off Begins Today
DU UG Admission Against Special Drive Cut-Off Begins Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................