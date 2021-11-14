Over 108 Alumini Participate In 14th Annual Golf Tournament Organized By Hindu College

14th Annual golf tournament of old students' association of Hindu College held

More than 108 alumni of the prestigious Hindu college battled it out at the 14th Annual golf tournament at the Qutab Golf Club here. Organised by the Old Students' Association (OSA) of Hindu College, the event saw a lot of action with juniors and seniors exhibiting their prowess and skills with the clubs as they rekindled memories of their college days.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Ministry of Planning and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs was also the Guest of Honour.

The winners were given trophies and souvenirs. Results: 1. Winner Nett-Rao Inderjit Singh, 2. Winner Gross- Dhruv Gurwara, 3. Runner Up Nett –Ranjit Singh Yadav, 4. Runner Up Gross-Gautam Gupta, 5. Winner Ladies- Suneeta Trivedi, 6. Runner up Ladies- Abha Jain, 7. Winner Golden Years-Raj Bhargava, 8. Winner Invitee- Vishesh Khanna, 9. Longest Drive overall – Jaskaran Khurana ( 280 Yards ), 10. Hole in One- Rohit Relan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)