  • Home
  • Education
  • Over 10,000 Seats Across Courses In IITs Remained Vacant In Last 2 Years, 8,700 In NITs

Over 10,000 Seats Across Courses In IITs Remained Vacant In Last 2 Years, 8,700 In NITs

Over 10,000 seats across different courses remained vacant in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) during the last two years, while over 8,700 seats were vacant in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 9, 2022 10:52 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Exercise Due Diligence: NMC Advises Students Seeking MBBS Admissions In China
Telangana Government, British Council Ink MoU
Reopening Schools Not Enough, Need To Reintegrate Children Back Into System: Nobel Laureate Abhijeet Banerjee
Education Spending Crosses Rs 1 Lakh Crore: Decoding The 2022 Budget In 10 Points
NCERT Gets New Director - Dinesh Prasad Saklani From HNB Garhwal University
JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar Appointed UGC Chairman
Over 10,000 Seats Across Courses In IITs Remained Vacant In Last 2 Years, 8,700 In NITs
Mr Pradhan gave the information in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha
New Delhi:

Over 10,000 seats across different courses remained vacant in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) during the last two years, while over 8,700 seats were vacant in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Mr Pradhan gave the information in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

According to the data, 5,484 seats remained unfilled in IITs in 2020-21. Of them, 476 seats were vacant in undergraduate courses (BTech), 3,229 seats in postgraduate courses, and 1,779 in PhD courses.

In 2021-22, the number of vacant seats in IITs were 5,296, slightly lower than the previous year. Of them, 361 seats remained vacant in BTech courses, 3,083 in postgraduate courses and 1,852 in PhD courses.

In NITs, the data showed, while 3,741 seats across various courses were vacant in 2020-21, the number further increased to 5,012 in 2021-22. Of them, maximum seats remain unfilled in postgraduate courses i.e. 2,487 in 2020-21 and 3, 413 in 2021-22.

"The premier engineering colleges like IITs, NITs and IIITs impart education and research in science and technology subjects and are categorised as Institutions of National Importance. The admission to various programmes in these institutions are strictly offered only to deserving candidates based on the ranking/ other parameters, who fulfil the required eligibility criteria," the minister said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Term 2 Exams Offline, From Apr 26
Live | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Term 2 Exams Offline, From Apr 26
‘Victory Of Students’ Say Protesters As DU To Resume Physical Classes From Feb 17
‘Victory Of Students’ Say Protesters As DU To Resume Physical Classes From Feb 17
Exercise Due Diligence: NMC Advises Students Seeking MBBS Admissions In China
Exercise Due Diligence: NMC Advises Students Seeking MBBS Admissions In China
Telangana Government, British Council Ink MoU
Telangana Government, British Council Ink MoU
Delhi University Adopts UG Curriculum Framework 2022
Delhi University Adopts UG Curriculum Framework 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................