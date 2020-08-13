Over 10,000 Apply For IIT Madras' Online BSc In Programming And Data Science

  • Home
According to IIT Madras, as many as 10,000 students have applied for the online BSc degree in Programming and Data Science as on August 8.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 13, 2020 7:15 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Statistics provided by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, or commonly called IIT Madras, reveal that as many as 10,000 students have registered for the undergraduate (UG) online degree in Programming and Data Science as on August 8. The online programme was launched on June 30 by the institute.

IIT Madras had opened the application window for the online registration of students to the BSc programme on August 3. Students seeking admission to the online BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science at IIT madras can apply online at onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in till September 15, 2020.

IIT Madras Online Degree Programme, in their official Twitter handle said: “We are thrilled to announce that we have already touched 10,000 applications! So, what are you waiting for? Apply now: https://bit.ly/3ij8sqE.”

This is the first online degree programme by IIT Madras. The online BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science is open to anyone who has qualified Class 12 examination, studied English and Maths during Class 10 and are enrolled in any on-campus undergraduate course.

This online UG programme will be offered in three different stages - Foundational Programme, Diploma Programme and Degree Programme. Students can exit from the program at any stage and receive a Certificate, Diploma or a Degree, respectively, from IIT Madras.

Data Science Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
