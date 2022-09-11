Over 100 Universities Identified For Incorporating Courses On Logistics Into Regular Curriculums

Over 100 universities have been identified to provide relevant course modules on logistics

Over 100 universities across all the states and Union Territories have been identified where relevant course modules on logistics can be incorporated into regular curriculums, an official said. The move is aimed at creating sufficient courses and programs on logistics and supply chain management at graduate and post-graduate levels, the official added.

At present, there are insufficient courses and programs on logistics and supply chain management at these levels. Further, no adequate system is in place for job role identification, competency mapping, and curriculum approval. To address these areas, on the request of the Logistics Division of the Commerce and Industry Ministry, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has formed a task force which focuses on developing and implementing various technical and skilling courses with the help of premier institutions across the country.

The AICTE is also promoting various technical courses like logistics and supply chain management subjects through its approved institutions. "More than 100 universities across all 36 states/UTs have been identified where relevant course modules on logistics can be incorporated into regular curriculums. Along with this, vocational and online courses on logistics are being developed for these universities to provide specialised training and education," the official added.

Online training courses are also being designed in consultation with various central ministries and departments for civil servants which will help in sensitising them on key aspects of attaining logistics ease and efficiency.

"The logistics sector employs nearly 22 million people across the country. With its ongoing rise likely to see a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10 - 12 per cent by 2025, the government prioritises the need to develop the country's human resources to achieve the target of a USD 5 trillion economy," the official said.

The government is taking steps to cut logistics cost and boost competitiveness of businesses, manufacturing, exports and generation of jobs. A national logistics policy is also being formulated by the ministry. India's logistics sector is highly defragmented and the aim is to reduce the logistics cost from the present 14 per cent of GDP to less than 10 per cent in the coming years.

The sector is complex with more than 20 government agencies, 40 PGAs (Partner Government Agencies), 37 export promotion councils, 500 certifications, over 10,000 commodities, and USD 160 billion market size. It also involves 200 shipping agencies, 36 logistics services, 129 ICDs (Inland Container Depots), 168 CFSs (Container Freight Stations), 50 IT ecosystems, banks and insurance agencies.

