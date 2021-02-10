Over 10 States Have Announced Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Time-Table

The Indian states have been announcing dates for their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. While Bihar has already started with its board exams on February 1, the other states will be holding exams in March and April. Few states have also postponed their exams to May and June in view of the lack of offline classes last year due to COVID-19.

The states have also announced reopening of their schools especially for the students of Classes 10 and 12 to help them prepare for their board examinations.

Meanwhile the CBSE date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 were also announced. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will begin on May 4. The last CBSE Class 10 board exam will be on May 31 and the last CBSE Class 12 board exam will be on June 11.

Several states have announced their respective COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to reopen their schools and conduct the board exams. They will hold the exams in pen-and-paper mode.

The full schedule for state board examinations 2021 that has been released till now has been given below-

States Practical Exams Class 10 Practical Exams Class 12 Theoretical Exam Class 10 Theoretical Exam Class 12 Haryana

Not announced Not announced April 20 to May 31 April 20 to May 31 Andhra Pradesh

March 31 to 24 April March 31 to 24 April June 7 to June 16 May 6 to May 23 Assam March 4 March 4 May 11 to June 1 May 12 Bihar

January 9 to January 18 January 9 to January 18 February 17 to 24 February 1 to 13 Chhattisgarh April 15

Not announced April 19 to May 1 May 3 to 24 Goa April 1 to 24 April 5 to 30 April 26- May 15 May 13 to 31 Gujarat Not announced March 30 (Science) May 10 May 10 Himachal Pradesh April 13

April 13 April 13 to April 24 April 13 to May 10 Jharkhand

April 6 April 6 May 4 May 4 Karnataka

Not announced Not announced June 14 May 2nd week Kerala

Not announced Not announced March 10 - 31 Not announced

Madhya Pradesh 2nd week of February 2nd week of February April 30 May 1

Maharashtra April 9 to 28 April 1 to 22 April 29 to May 31

April 23 to May 29

Meghalaya March 23 to April 1 March 23 to April 1 April 19 April 16

Odisha April 27 to May 2 April 29 to May 14 May 3 to June 11 May 3 to June 11

Punjab March 1 Not announced April 9 March 22

Telangana



Not announced

Not announced May 17 to 26

Not announced

Tripura



Not announced March 15 May 19 May 18

Uttar Pradesh February 3 to 22 February 3 to 22 April 24 April 24

Uttarakhand April 3 to April 25 April 3 to April 25 May 4 to May 22 May 4 to May 22 West Bengal March 10 to March 31 March 10 to March 31 June 1 to 10

June 15 to June 30





