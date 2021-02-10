  • Home
Over 10 States Have Announced Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Time-Table



Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 10, 2021 7:33 pm IST

Over 10 States Have Announced Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Time-Table
Over 10 States Have Announced Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Time-Table
New Delhi:

The Indian states have been announcing dates for their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. While Bihar has already started with its board exams on February 1, the other states will be holding exams in March and April. Few states have also postponed their exams to May and June in view of the lack of offline classes last year due to COVID-19.

The states have also announced reopening of their schools especially for the students of Classes 10 and 12 to help them prepare for their board examinations.

Meanwhile the CBSE date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 were also announced. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will begin on May 4. The last CBSE Class 10 board exam will be on May 31 and the last CBSE Class 12 board exam will be on June 11.

Several states have announced their respective COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to reopen their schools and conduct the board exams. They will hold the exams in pen-and-paper mode.

The full schedule for state board examinations 2021 that has been released till now has been given below-

States

Practical Exams

Class 10

Practical Exams

Class 12

Theoretical Exam

Class 10

Theoretical Exam

Class 12

Haryana


Not announced

Not announced

April 20 to May 31

April 20 to May 31

Andhra Pradesh


March 31 to 24 April

March 31 to 24 April

June 7 to June 16

May 6 to May 23

Assam

March 4

March 4

May 11 to June 1

May 12

Bihar


January 9 to January 18

January 9 to January 18

February 17 to 24

February 1 to 13

Chhattisgarh

April 15


Not announced

April 19 to May 1

May 3 to 24

Goa

April 1 to 24

April 5 to 30

April 26- May 15

May 13 to 31

Gujarat

Not announced

March 30 (Science)

May 10

May 10

Himachal Pradesh

April 13


April 13

April 13 to April 24

April 13 to May 10

Jharkhand


April 6

April 6

May 4

May 4

Karnataka


Not announced

Not announced

June 14

May 2nd week

Kerala


Not announced

Not announced

March 10 - 31

Not announced


Madhya Pradesh

2nd week of February

2nd week of February

April 30

May 1


Maharashtra

April 9 to 28

April 1 to 22

April 29 to May 31


April 23 to May 29


Meghalaya

March 23 to April 1

March 23 to April 1

April 19

April 16


Odisha

April 27 to May 2

April 29 to May 14

May 3 to June 11

May 3 to June 11


Punjab

March 1

Not announced

April 9

March 22


Telangana



Not announced


Not announced

May 17 to 26


Not announced


Tripura



Not announced

March 15

May 19

May 18


Uttar Pradesh

February 3 to 22

February 3 to 22

April 24

April 24


Uttarakhand

April 3 to April 25

April 3 to April 25

May 4 to May 22

May 4 to May 22

West Bengal

March 10 to March 31

March 10 to March 31

June 1 to 10


June 15 to June 30



