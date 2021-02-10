Over 10 States Have Announced Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Time-Table
The states have also announced reopening of their schools especially for the students of Classes 10 and 12. their respective COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to reopen their schools and conduct the board exams.
The Indian states have been announcing dates for their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. While Bihar has already started with its board exams on February 1, the other states will be holding exams in March and April. Few states have also postponed their exams to May and June in view of the lack of offline classes last year due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile the CBSE date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 were also announced. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will begin on May 4. The last CBSE Class 10 board exam will be on May 31 and the last CBSE Class 12 board exam will be on June 11.
Several states have announced their respective COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to reopen their schools and conduct the board exams. They will hold the exams in pen-and-paper mode.
The full schedule for state board examinations 2021 that has been released till now has been given below-
States
Practical Exams
Class 10
Practical Exams
Class 12
Theoretical Exam
Class 10
Theoretical Exam
Class 12
Haryana
Not announced
Not announced
April 20 to May 31
April 20 to May 31
Andhra Pradesh
March 31 to 24 April
March 31 to 24 April
June 7 to June 16
May 6 to May 23
Assam
March 4
March 4
May 11 to June 1
May 12
Bihar
January 9 to January 18
January 9 to January 18
February 17 to 24
February 1 to 13
Chhattisgarh
April 15
Not announced
April 19 to May 1
May 3 to 24
Goa
April 1 to 24
April 5 to 30
April 26- May 15
May 13 to 31
Gujarat
Not announced
March 30 (Science)
May 10
May 10
Himachal Pradesh
April 13
April 13
April 13 to April 24
April 13 to May 10
Jharkhand
April 6
April 6
May 4
May 4
Karnataka
Not announced
Not announced
June 14
May 2nd week
Kerala
Not announced
Not announced
March 10 - 31
Not announced
Madhya Pradesh
2nd week of February
2nd week of February
April 30
May 1
Maharashtra
April 9 to 28
April 1 to 22
April 29 to May 31
April 23 to May 29
Meghalaya
March 23 to April 1
March 23 to April 1
April 19
April 16
Odisha
April 27 to May 2
April 29 to May 14
May 3 to June 11
May 3 to June 11
Punjab
March 1
Not announced
April 9
March 22
Telangana
Not announced
Not announced
May 17 to 26
Not announced
Tripura
Not announced
March 15
May 19
May 18
Uttar Pradesh
February 3 to 22
February 3 to 22
April 24
April 24
Uttarakhand
April 3 to April 25
April 3 to April 25
May 4 to May 22
May 4 to May 22
West Bengal
March 10 to March 31
March 10 to March 31
June 1 to 10
June 15 to June 30