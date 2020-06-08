“Our Priority Is Safety And Security Of Students And Teachers”: HRD Minister

  • Home
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that suggestions from different states regarding school education during COVID-19 lockdown will be examined and sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, or MoHFW, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, or MHA.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 8, 2020 9:33 pm IST

Image credit: Twitter--@DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

The Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, on Monday, said that the priority of the government is to ensure safety and security of students and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic. A meeting between Anita Karwal, Secretary, School Education and Literacy department, MHRD, and state education secretaries was held today, to discuss important issues like health and safety of students, hygiene measures, and online or digital learning.

“Obtained valuable suggestions from state government regarding issues related to school education. Our priority has always been the safety and security of students and teachers,” Mr. Pokhriyal said on social media.

The minister further informed that suggestions from different states will be examined and sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, or MoHFW, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, or MHA.

“The suggestions received will be examined and sent to the MoHFW and Ministry of Home Affairs for appropriate actions regarding framing guidelines for education sector during COVID-19 times,” Mr. Pokhriyal added.

The government is reportedly planning to reopen schools across India after August 15.

