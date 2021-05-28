Osmania University has releases UG, PG semester exams results for various programmes

Osmania University has declared results of semester examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students who have appeared in the examination can check OU Result 2021 at the official site of the university-- osmania.ac.in.

The result has been declared for MCA (NON CBCS, CBCS), BCA (NON CBCS, CBCS), PGDCA (NON CBCS, CBCS). The examination for all MCA and BCA courses was conducted in February or March 2021 and the exam for PGDCA was conducted in December 2020, as per reports.

OU Results 2021: How to check

Candidates can check their results by following the simple mentioned given below.

Step 1: Visit the official site of Osmania University-- osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the relevant course to check the result.

Step 4: Feed in the login details and click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: The result of Osmania University will be displayed on the screen.

Osmania University (OU) has announced summer vacation from May 5 to May 31. The classes will remain suspended throughout this period at its main campus, constituent and district postgraduate (PG) colleges, the university said in a circular issued on May 4. The colleges will reopen on June 1, it added.

“Osmania University is declaring summer vacation to its campus, constituent and district PG colleges and to all its affiliated colleges under its jurisdiction with effect from May 5 to May 31 for all the programmes,” reads the notice.