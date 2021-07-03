  • Home
Osmania University Releases Date Sheets For UG, PG Semester Exams

Candidates appearing for the examinations can visit the official website of Osmania University - osmania.ac.in - to check the time table.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 3, 2021 8:59 am IST

Osmania University UG, PG semester exam time table released
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Osmania University, Hyderabad, has announced the undergraduate and postgraduate examination schedule for various programmes. The varsity has also release the date sheet for backlog exams. Candidates appearing for the examinations can visit the official website of Osmania University - osmania.ac.in.

How To Download Osmania University Exam Time Table

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University-- osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of Osmania University’s official site, click on the ‘Examination’ tab.

Step 3: Click on the relevant subject time table link from the list

Step 4: Download the PDF time table file for further reference

BBA and MBA (5-years integrated course) first, third, fifth, seventh and ninth semester (regular) examinations will be held in July and August 2021.

MBA (CBCS) fourth semester (regular, backlog and improvement) and second and third semester (backlog and improvement) examinations will be held between July 27 and August 23, 2021.

ME and MTech (AICTE) all branches first semester regular examinations will between July 15 and July 27, 2021.

