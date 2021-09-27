Osmania University Postpones Exams Due To Heavy Rain In Telangana

Osmania University has postponed undergraduate exams

Osmania University has postponed undergraduate exams scheduled for September 28 and 29 due to heavy rains in Telangana. Exams for BA, BCom, BSc and BBA second and fourth semester students scheduled for these two days will be conducted on later dates, the university has said. The new exam dates are yet to be announced.

Exams scheduled for September 30 will be held as per the original schedule, the university said.

Sharing a press note on Twitter, Konatham Dileep, Director, Digital Media, Telangana wrote, "Important Announcement: All exams to be held under Osmania University on 28th and 29th September are postponed due to incessant rains."

Important Announcement:



All exams to be held under Osmania University on 28th and 29th September are postponed due to incessant rains.



*** pic.twitter.com/Hp82FRedSr — Konatham Dileep (@KonathamDileep) September 27, 2021

The official press note reads, "All the examinations scheduled on September 28 and 29 under Osmania University jurisdiction have been postponed due to heavy incessant rains. The revised dates of examination schedule for each course/programme will be hosted on OU website- osmania.ac.in in the due course of time."

Students who are appearing for the examination must keep checking the official website - osmania.ac.in to stay updated about the revised schedule.

Telangana state is witnessing a heavy rainfall due to cyclonic storm Gulab and a flash flood risk (FFR) alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the state.

In view of this unprecedented situation, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has also released a circular stating to postpone all the exams that were scheduled to be held on September 27.