Osmania University Postpones CPGET 2020; Registration To Reopen Again

The conducting body of Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (CPGET), Osmania University, has postponed the entrance examinations for admission to several courses including MA, MSc, MCom, PG diploma courses and 5-years integrated programmes. The exams previously scheduled between October 31 and November 9 have been postponed and as per a statement on the official website, the CPGET application will also be reopened.

The shortlisted candidates of CPGET 2020 will be admitted to the postgraduate programmes offered by Osmania University, Telangana University, Satavahana University, Mahatma Gandhi Palamuru Mahatma Gandhi Palamuru, Kakatiya University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad.

“The CPGET entrances were postponed. The registration for application will be enabled soon,” reads a statement on the website.

CPGET 2020 Application

Step 1: Register at the official website -- tscpget.com

Step 2: Fill the CPGET application form with the registered user ID and password

Step 3: Upload a scanned copy of passport-sized photograph and signature

Step 4: Pay the CPGET 2020 application fee and submit

The Osmania University has started the admission process of CPGET 2020 from September 18 at tscpget.com. Students seeking admission to the CPGET offered courses were able to apply and register online till October 19. The university has also allowed the aspirants of CPGET to appear for mock test to familiarise themselves with the online CPGET 2020 exam.