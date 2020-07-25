Osmania University To Hold End-Semester Examinations Over August-September

Image credit: Osmania.ac.in Osmania University To Hold End-Semester Exams Over August-September

The Osmania University, Hyderabad, has announced that it will hold end-semester regular, backlog and improvement examinations in August and September. The university has asked students of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses to submit examination fees by early to mid-August.

Osmania University, in a series of notifications, have said that regular, backlog and improvement examinations will be held for Bachelor of Legislative Law (LL.B) courses including LL.B (3 year), LL.B HONOURS (3 year), BA.LL.B (5 year), BB.A LL.B (5 year), and B.COM LL.B (5 year) and Master of Law (LLM). The university has asked students of these disciplines to submit their examination fees by August 12 or by August 19 with late fees.

Regular, backlog and improvement examinations will also be held for Master of Applied Management (MAM) and 5-year Integrated BBA/MBA courses. Students of these disciplines are to submit examination fees by August 6 or by August 14 with late fees.

According to a statement released by the UGC, 209 universities have conducted the examination and 394 are planning to conduct exams by August or September as on July 23. The UGC in its revised guidelines released on July 6 had asked universities to conduct end-semester examinations and ‘compulsory’ backlog examinations by September end. UGC’s decision came under a lot of criticism from states, academicians and students alike who blamed the commission of putting student lives at risk.

The UGC guidelines are now being scrutinized by the Supreme Court following a plea filed by 31 students from different states challenging the guidelines. The Supreme court will hear the matter again on July 30.