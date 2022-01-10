Osmania University Exams Postponed, Hostels Closed Till January 16

Image credit: osmania.ac.in Osmania University defers exams

Osmania University has postponed all the exams scheduled from January 8 to 16 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The university has issued the announcement notice on its official website- osmania.ac.in.

In addition to this, the university has also announced closure of hostels until January 16 in compliance with Telangana Government orders on COVID-19 curbs. The revised schedule for the postponed examinations will be announced soon.

The state government had recently held a review meeting after observing a spike in Covid cases. It was then decided that the educational institutes will be closed for some time.