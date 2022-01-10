  • Home
  • Education
  • Osmania University Exams Postponed, Hostels Closed Till January 16

Osmania University Exams Postponed, Hostels Closed Till January 16

The university has issued the announcement notice on its official website- osmania.ac.in.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 10, 2022 12:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Osmania University Postpones Exams Due To Heavy Rain In Telangana
Osmania University Releases Date Sheets For UG, PG Semester Exams
Osmania University Releases UG, PG Semester Exams Results
Osmania University Announces Results Of PG Courses, BE VII Semester Exams
Osmania University Declares Summer Vacation Till May 31
Osmania University Declares BCA, MPharmacy Semester Results
Osmania University Exams Postponed, Hostels Closed Till January 16
Osmania University defers exams
Image credit: osmania.ac.in
New Delhi:

Osmania University has postponed all the exams scheduled from January 8 to 16 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The university has issued the announcement notice on its official website- osmania.ac.in.

In addition to this, the university has also announced closure of hostels until January 16 in compliance with Telangana Government orders on COVID-19 curbs. The revised schedule for the postponed examinations will be announced soon.

The state government had recently held a review meeting after observing a spike in Covid cases. It was then decided that the educational institutes will be closed for some time.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Osmania University (OU) exam postponed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main, NEET 2022 Exam Dates Expected Soon; Know About Application Process
JEE Main, NEET 2022 Exam Dates Expected Soon; Know About Application Process
UCEED 2022 Admit Card Release Date Announced; Details Here
UCEED 2022 Admit Card Release Date Announced; Details Here
“Reviewing Situation”, GATE 2022 “May Or May Not” Be Postponed: IIT Kharagpur Official
“Reviewing Situation”, GATE 2022 “May Or May Not” Be Postponed: IIT Kharagpur Official
Jammu And Kashmir Administration Orders Online Classes Up To College Level Amid Surge In Covid Cases
Jammu And Kashmir Administration Orders Online Classes Up To College Level Amid Surge In Covid Cases
GATE 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon; Official Website, Steps To Download
GATE 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon; Official Website, Steps To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................