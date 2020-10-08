  • Home
Osmania University Degree Time Table 2020 Released; How To Download

OU Exams 2020: Osmania University Degree Time Table 2020 has been released on the official website- ouexams.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 8, 2020 4:35 pm IST

OU Degree exams: OU exam time table has been released at ouexams.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

OU Exams 2020: Osmania University Degree Time Table 2020 has been released on the official website- ouexams.in. Osmania University will be conducting the PG, PG Diploma (PGRRCDE), UG CBCS Backlog among other exams in October and November, 2020. Candidates can now visit the official website of Osmania University and download the OU Degree Time Table 2020.

Final semester examinations of Osmania University postgraduate courses will be held in October 2020. The Osmania University has directed all the colleges under its umbrella to conduct the final semester examination of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The Osmania University exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How To Download OU Degree Exams Time Table 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website of Osmania University – ouexams.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘Notifications’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Examination Time Table’

Step 4: Osmania University course-wise time tables will be displayed on the screen. Select your stream and click on the appropriate link to view the Osmania University time table 2020

Step 5: Check the relevant Osmania University Degree table table and download for future reference.

