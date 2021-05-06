Osmania University declares summer vacation till May 31

  • Home
Osmania University (OU) has announced summer vacation from May 5 to May 31. The classes will remain suspended throughout this period at its main campus, constituent and district postgraduate (PG) colleges, the university said in a circular issued on May 4. The colleges will reopen on June 1.

Osmania University (OU) has announced summer vacation from May 5 to May 31. The classes will remain suspended throughout this period at its main campus, constituent and district postgraduate (PG) colleges, the university said in a circular issued on May 4. The colleges will reopen on June 1, it added.

“Osmania University is declaring summer vacation to its campus, constituent and district PG colleges and to all its affiliated colleges under its jurisdiction with effect from May 5 to May 31 for all the programmes,” reads the notice.

The University has also asked all its teachers and staff members to communicate the same to the students.

Earlier the University had directed its MBA colleges to begin the second semester classes from May 3.

Odisha had earlier announced summer vacation for all its higher education institutions. The University of Allahabad is also shut for summer vacation till July 5.


Further, Bihar government has also declared summer vacation for all its colleges and universities till May 15.

Jamia Millia Islamia had announced summer vacations from May 1 but said that online teaching and open book exam will continue.

