Osmania University Declares BCA, MPharmacy Semester Results

Osmania University has announced the results of BCA (CBCS and NON CBCS), and MPharmacy fourth semester examinations on Thursday, February 25. The results are available on the university’s official website osmania.ac.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination held in December 2020 can check the results at the official portal. To download the result, candidates need to use their 12-digit hall ticket number.

Earlier, Osmania University declared results of BCom, BBA LLB, LLB (Hons), LLB (RV), BA, BBA, BCom and BSc (CBCS) fourth semester instant/makeup/special examinations at osmania.ac.in.

BCA(CBCS) makeup December 2020 results



MPharmacy (PCI) IV semester December 2020 results

Step To Check The Results





Step 1: Go to the official website of Osmania University- osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination Results’ tab.

Step 3: A new window will open.

Step 4: Click on the link to the relevant result

Step 5: In the space provided, enter your 12-digit hall ticket number.

Step 6: Submit. The result will appear on the computer screen.

Step 7: Download the result and take its printout for future use.