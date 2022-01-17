Osmania University Closed Till January 30 Amid Covid Spike

  • Home
Osmania University will remain closed till January 30 in view of the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 17, 2022 3:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

In view of the rapid increase in the number of Covid cases, Osmania University (OU) will remain closed till January 30. The classes will be conducted in online mode from today, January 17. The decision came after the Telangana government instructed all educational institutions to extend their holidays till January 30.

"All the stakeholders of the University are hereby informed that the ongoing holidays (commenced on 8th January) has been extended till 30th January 2022. The arrangements for taking online classes have been made starting 17th January," the Osmania University said in a tweet.

In addition to this, Osmania University exams and other tests that were scheduled between January 17 and 31 are also being postponed till further orders, as per the report.

Earlier, the state government had declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to 16. Following this, Osmania University was closed till January 16, but after the government's order, the closure was extended further.

Osmania University, Hyderabad Osmania University (OU)
