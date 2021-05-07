Osmania University Announces Results Of PG Courses, BE VII Semester Exams

  • Home
Osmania University has declared the results of postgraduate (PG) examinations held in November 2020 for programmes including MSc Mathematics, MA Telugu, MA Urdu, MA Hindi and MA History. To access the results, students have to login with their 10-12 digit hall ticket numbers on osmania.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 7, 2021 12:04 pm IST

Osmania University releases PG results at osmania.ac.in.
New Delhi:

Osmania University has declared the results of postgraduate (PG) examinations held in November 2020 for programmes including MSc Mathematics, MA Telugu, MA Urdu, MA Hindi and MA History. Along with the PG November 2020 Internal and Non-Internal exam results, the university has also announced the BE Seventh Semester results. The BE Semester 7 exams were held in March 2021. To access the results, students have to login with their 10-12 digit hall ticket numbers on osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University Results -- Direct Link

The Osmania University result has been declared in the form of a score card. Details regarding candidates, their subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, qualifying status are included in the PG and BE Semester VII results.

Osmania University Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Examination Results tab on the Homepage

Step 3: On the next window, select the course

Step 4: Key in the hall ticket numbers and submit

Step 5: Download the scorecard for future reference

Further, the university has announced summer vacation from May 5 to May 31. The classes will remain suspended throughout this period at its main campus, constituent and district postgraduate (PG) colleges, the university said in a circular issued on May 4. The university and its affiliated colleges will reopen on June 1.

