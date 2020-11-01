'Order' Saying Schools To Stay Closed Till November 30 Is Fake: PIB

  • Home
  • 'Order' Saying Schools To Stay Closed Till November 30 Is Fake: Press Information Bureau

An Order saying that the Centre has decided to continue keeping schools closed till November 30 has been doing rounds on social media is misleading and false, confirms PIB.

Nov 1, 2020

New Delhi:

While the centre has allowed the states and union territories to decide on the dates to reopen schools and educational institutions across the country, an order saying all schools and colleges will continue to remain closed till November 30 has been doing rounds on social media platforms.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned hereby directs the guidelines for reopening issued by Ministry of Home Affairs’ orders of even number dated 30.09.2020 will remain in force till 30.11.2020,” read the information being circulated on social media.

However, rejecting the claim, Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to Twitter and informed that the government has not made any such announcement and the news is fake. PIB in the Tweet said: “A headline of an order claims that, all schools to remain closed till 30th November PIB Fact Check : This Headline is MISLEADING. Decision on opening of educational institutions is left to States/UTs as per MHA's September order, which is valid till November, 2020.

The MHA Guidelines have left the state and Union Territories to decide when to reopen schools and colleges and when they can start face-to-face classes to continue the teaching-learning process. The states and the union territories, as per the MHA guidelines issued earlier, will prepare their own SOPs regarding the health and safety of all the students and teachers.

School Opening
