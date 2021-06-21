CBSE submits fresh affidavit; optional exam dates announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a fresh affidavit to the Supreme Court said that the board will constitute a committee to deal with the disputes on Class 12th results. The board in the fresh affidavit has also said that it will conduct the optional exams for the students not satisfied with the evaluation criteria between August 15 and September 15. CBSE will open the application window to register for the optional exams after the Class 12th results are declared.

However, the CBSE in the fresh affidavit submitted today also said, the optional exams from August 15 to September 15 will only be held if Covid situation normalises and conducting exams in offline mode is feasible.

Petition On Compartment Exams

More than 1,000 students have also moved to the Supreme Court and filed a joint petition seeking direction to the CBSE for cancellation of Class 12 private, compartment examinations. The group of students also demanded parity with regular students.

The petitions filed before the Supre Court have sought direction to the CBSE in arriving at a formula for the evaluation of Class 12th private or compartment students in line with the CBSE assessment formula and other education boards for the regular students and to release the results in a time-bound manner.

The petitions, as per reports, sought to direct the CBSE to allow Class 10 and 12 private, compartment students to file their objections within a reasonable period of time, in case they are unsatisfied with the results so published as per the evaluation criteria.

The petitioners also sought a direction to the CBSE to resolve the grievances, objections that would be raised, giving them fair and equal treatment with that of regular students, the petition said.

CBSE Class 12th Evaluation Criteria

The CBSE on June 17 had submitted evaluation criteria before the Supreme Court to calculate the marks of Class 12 students and deprive their results. According to the CBSE’s assessment policy, theory portion of the marks will be done based on 40 percent weightage to Class 12 marks, 30 percent for Class 11 and 30 percent for Class 10.

The marks or practical and internal assessment of Class 12 will be uploaded by the school on CBSE portal. CBSE Class 12 results will be declared by July 31, the counsel told Supreme Court earlier.

Further, the board on June 17 said that the students who are not satisfied with the marks given on the basis of the assessment will be given an opportunity to appear in examinations to be conducted by the board when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. Marks scored in later examination will be considered as final, the policy said.