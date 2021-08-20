Opinion: What Parents Need To Know, Do To Facilitate School Reopening

Image credit: Shutterstock Dr Lahariya's views on what parents need to know, do to facilitate school reopening

Each one of us cares for children. The schools were closed because we care. They must reopen now for the same reason – because we care. The difference between the start of the pandemic and now, seventeen months later, is that now we understand COVID-19 enough to reopen schools. Children, even when confined to home, developed coronavirus/ SARS CoV2 infection at nearly the same rate as adults. Infection alone is not of concern but moderate to moderate to severe disease is. We now know that the risk of children developing moderate to severe disease is extremely low – hundreds, thousands of times lower than in adults – but they pay dearly for school closures in learning and nutrition loss. It is this, and other epidemiological and scientific evidence, UNICEF and UNESCO have cited to say that whenever pandemic-related restrictions are removed, schools should be first to open. In India, the opposite has happened. Nearly everything is open but schools.

Myths, misconceptions guiding school reopening discourse

Much of the discourse on Covid-risk and schooling is based on incomplete information. Numerous myths and misconceptions are behind this prolonged school closure. Many parents, worried about their children contracting COVID-19, actively oppose school reopening.

First, parents think school reopening means they will have to mandatorily send their children. But that will not be the case and for many more months, in-person attendance will not be mandatory. Whether to continue learning online or attending blended in-person and online classes will be the decision of the child and their parents. Schools will be open for only those who chose to attend schools in person.

Second, many parents think that children need to be vaccinated before going back to school. That is not scientific. In more than 175 countries schools are open but no country in the world has vaccinated children younger than 12 years. The risk of moderate to severe disease is already very low. The currently-available COVID-19 vaccines prevent moderate to severe disease. The role of available vaccines in reducing SARS CoV2 transmission is unproven. Therefore, the added benefit of vaccination is limited in children. If vaccines that reduce transmission become available in the future, then it may help to vaccinate children. But even then, vaccines would not be a prerequisite. Those will be add-on tools.

Third, many parents think schools can become places for super-spreading. No scientific evidence supports that belief. Studies conducted in settings where schools were closed and where they were open, found that children attending schools do not increase the risk of transmission. Therefore, it is incorrect to say that opening of schools can bring on another wave of the pandemic. Schools are not super-spreading spots.

Fourth, many parents think schools should open for the higher classes first. The scientific fact is that all children, in comparison to adults, are at lower risk and those in the 6-12 years’ age-bracket are at the lowest. The disease severity follows a ‘J’ shaped curve, where the base of J is 10 year old children, they are at lowest risk in all age groups. That’s why experts have suggested primary and upper primary schools should open first.

Why should schools open?

In addition to all other arguments discussed in Part I of this series, from the perspective of learning, schools are much more than buildings and cannot be replaced with virtual classrooms. Holistic learning is not merely about being taught from textbooks but about physical, mental, social and emotional development. When interacting with each other, children learn communication, negotiation, language, interpersonal and social skills, and this helps their physical and emotional well-being. Online classes are no substitute for this. There is far greater learning loss, due to school closure, than many of us realize and it is likely to accumulate over the years.

This learning loss is inversely proportional to the age of the child. The younger a child, the higher the loss. The loss for a child about to start schooling is more severe. Younger children need more personalised learning and guidance. Older children can still make some use of virtual classes, younger ones cannot. Then, the loss of learning is highest for children from low and middle socio-economic strata. There are many reasons why schools should be open urgently, now.

UNESCO has indicated that every month away from school results in two months of cumulative learning loss. It will not be an exaggeration to say that today every child is a few notches below their potential. And that is a very worrying issue. Once a child falls behind, they find it difficult to keep up and this permanently reduces their rate of learning. That is also a reason primary and upper primary schools should open first.

News reports can mislead

Reports of children being infected on TV and in newspapers further stoke parents’ anxiety. Some children do get infected and some develop even severe diseases. However, those numbers are small. And the newspaper headlines are nearly always misleading and succeed to frighten parents. Recently there were reports of a high number of children dying from COVID-19 in Indonesia. This was true but not properly contextualized. Till the end of July 2021, approximately 83,000 people in all age groups died of COVID-19 in Indonesia. The total number of deaths in the 0-18 age-group was around 800, less than 1 percent of all COVID-19 deaths. A New York Times article in August analysed the numbers of Covid deaths and reported that of all deaths in high-income countries, one in every 1,500 deaths was in children. Even in resource limited countries it was around one in 500 to one in 1,000. Considering children constitute one in 4 to one in three people in the population, these numbers show low rates for children. The NYT article reports that in India, 1,500 out of approximately 430,000 Covid deaths were in children. This works out to about 0.33 percent of deaths in a country where children form around 40% of the total population. We also need to remember that even within Covid deaths in children, most of the children were pre-existing disease conditions.

Then, as soon as schools in some Indian states started opening in late July and early August, there were reports of children being tested for COVID-19. Without the context, this may be interpreted as a result of school reopening which was not the case. Children have always been getting infections. That is how even when at home and in lockdowns, 60 per cent Indian children were found to have antibodies in the fourth national sero-survey in India. With schools opening, states were proactively testing school children and the infections in children were detected. Clearly, those were not attributable to school opening but widespread testing.

Develop a perspective

Seventeen months into the pandemic, no one can answer with certainty when the pandemic will abate, how long the virus will be around. For many years to come, there will be some risk of infection and disease. Therefore, what we need to do is develop a clearer perspective and sense of risk assessment. The fears of parents are legitimate. However, we need to take a balanced perspective on health and education. This is possible if information is accessed from reliable sources. Many parents would be surprised to know that, as per some recent analysis, the seasonal flu poses twice the risk of death in children than COVID-19. Similarly, diarrhea and respiratory illnesses are far bigger killers in children than COVID-19; malaria and dengue affect many cities almost annually. But these do not stop our children from going to school, we take preventive measures instead. Nothing is risk-free and we must all work together to mitigate any risk associated. That should be the approach for COVID-19 as well.

Societal perspective and parents' choice

Every parent has to be a champion of learning of their own child as well as that of every child in society. Parents who can afford to secure other modes of education for their own children must think about the needs of children whose families depend exclusively upon schools.

In a few surveys, up to 90 per cent parents of children in government schools are willing to send their children. Those children need schools to open urgently. However, many of those parents do not have the right platforms to make their voices heard – they are not on TV debates, they do not write to newspapers. Therefore, every parent must become a champion of the learning of the last child in the society.

The discourse about risks and benefits of school reopening should be started at all levels in a transparent manner. Parent’s groups should proactively ask local governments to plan and open schools. If there are parents who do not wish to send their child, they will be free to keep them at home and continue virtual classes.

Risk of bringing coronavirus infection home: Self-assessment guide

The already low risk to children can be further reduced by proper ventilation in schools and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour. However, there are fears about children bringing infections home, transmitting to other family members. This is a genuine concern and the best approach for everyone is that all eligible adult members get vaccinated.

The table below provides an indicative guide for risk self-assessment for each family member (based upon author’s judgement). The risk for most family members is likely to remain very low (green boxes). In some families, a few may fall in a subgroup that is already at some risk which remains unaltered because of children attending schools (yellow boxes). Then, there would be a few, a very small proportion of families, which would have members with increased risk (red boxes) due to children attending schools.

Families with all members in green boxes can send their children to school without any risk. Families with a member in yellow and red boxes should do everything to ensure that because of their risk, children are not deprived of education. The family needs to adjust so that the children can attend school. The approaches could include the member with high risk getting fully vaccinated and the strict use of masks by high-risk family members. Of course, continuation of online learning is an option but that should be the last option.





Health and education, together

Health and safety of children remain a key concern. In this pandemic, the worst-affected subgroup appears to be children while they are at the lowest of the health risk. To address learning loss, schools should be open. With available scientific evidence, it is possible to develop a plan and get children safely back to schools. We need to find a balance in all aspects of life as long as we are in a pandemic. We as parents and decision-makers need to remember that in our overzealous attempt to protect children from Covid-19, we should not end up depriving them of education. In fact, it is time parents actively demand that governments reopen schools and bring education and learning back on the track. Our children deserve a lot more from us.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya (MBBS,MD), a physician and a trained epidemiologist, is a public policy expert with nearly two decades of work experience including that of working with the United Nations system, for 13 years. He tweets @DrLahariya and is available at c.lahariya@gmail.com, to respond to queries and concerns of the parents and school principals and teachers.

