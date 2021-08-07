Opinion: Online MBA And The Difference It Is Likely To Make

Image credit: Shutterstock For students and professionals, it is about flexibility – the opportunity to work, travel, and study at the same time

An MBA degree has been a cornerstone of careers like Management, Financial Management, Sales and Marketing, Administration, and others for years. With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions induced, what’s changed is how the business schools across the country are offering their classes. Now, whether studying at a prestigious private university or an established state university, students can pursue their MBA through any of the following modes: online, full-time or part-time programs, or some in the hybrid mode.

Our world is fast progressing towards adopting more online avenues. With the quality and widespread growth of higher education, people are choosing management courses to have an upscale professional growth.

Business schools are taking more of their learning online. In the past five years, the number of AACSB-accredited business schools offering fully-online MBA programs has increased by 83 per cent.

According to AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), COVID-19 has accelerated this trend as many MBA programs have shifted from an in-person to an online format over the past 12 months. Going online is a way to reach a global market and diversify program portfolios to meet demand. Online courses administered internationally grant a combination of very collaborative online classes, interactive coursework, and active networking opportunities.

For students and professionals, it is about flexibility – the opportunity to work, travel, and study at the same time. Pursuing an international management program gives a competitive edge from other candidates in the sector. As a result, the choices for the courses have also increased manifold.

Students who seek in-person programs are often limited by geography. By pursuing an online MBA, students can choose a program without regard to geographic limitations. This option allows students to choose the program that is perfect for their needs and inclinations along with an opportunity to network with fellow students around the world. It helps students to thrive in a diverse environment without moving out of their current location.

Affordability is also one of the biggest benefits to an online MBA versus a traditional MBA. Online MBA doesn’t require the student seeking international qualifications to relocate or find housing, saving potentially thousands of dollars compared to a traditional, on-campus MBA.

According to the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), applications to Online MBA programs increased by over 43 per cent in 2020, compared with 11.6 per cent for in-person programs.

While online MBAs have been seen as secondary to campus-based courses, such advances in technology – bringing more interactive learning experiences – mean schools are increasingly offering online MBAs as direct alternatives to the traditional, full-time MBA.

The flexible and remote working culture online is being predicted as the future of the workplace, and an online study is a perfect boost to support this culture.

Whether looking for flexibility, skills, or just learning in their own environment, online education can help students meet their goals and provide them with the benefits sought.

Ajit K Chauhan is Chairman, Amity University Online and Amity Future Academy

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.