  • Home
  • Education
  • #OperationNEET: Internet Abuzz With NEET 2021 Paper Leak Reports

#OperationNEET: Internet Abuzz With NEET 2021 Paper Leak Reports

#OperationNEET: Expressing furore over the reports on NEET 2021 paper leak, thousands of medical aspirants, and others have registered their concerns over the matter on Twitter using #OperationNEET.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 10, 2021 9:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2021: NBE's Qualification Criteria
NEET PG 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Exam 'Centre Change Option'
NEET PG 2021 On September 11, Check NBE’s Exam Center Guidelines
NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Released; Check NBE’s Exam Day Guidelines
NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here
NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Releasing Shortly; Official Website, Direct Link
#OperationNEET: Internet Abuzz With NEET 2021 Paper Leak Reports
#OperationNEET: Internet abuzz on NEET 2021 paper leak reports
New Delhi:

Expressing furore over the reports on NEET 2021 paper leak, thousands of medical aspirants, All India Students’ Federation (AISF), National Students Union of India (NSUI) and others have registered their concerns over the matter on Twitter using #OperationNEET. Noting that the student fraternity has suffered enough, NSUI and AISF have demanded a high level enquiry into the case.

Social media is abuzz with news of an alleged NEET paper leak after reports surfaced on a TV news channel that showed a mafia dealing with NEET question papers.

Latest: Know your Expected NEET PG Rank & Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

While some sough Education Minister’s response, others shared hilarious memes.

Here’s how social media users reacted:

NSUI took to Twitter and said: “Things come into #OperationNEET are very serious, as we can see seats are sold out with high rates. This is the complete failure of Modi Govt, the way Govt playing with the future of Lakh of students is really shameful. We demand a high level enquiry in this matter.”

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2021 NEET 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: When Will JEE Main Result Be Declared? Updates
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: When Will JEE Main Result Be Declared? Updates
ICAI CA July 2021 Exam: Final, Foundation Results Likely On September 13, 14
ICAI CA July 2021 Exam: Final, Foundation Results Likely On September 13, 14
Gujarat Government Cancels Notification Asking Primary Teachers To Work For 8 Hours
Gujarat Government Cancels Notification Asking Primary Teachers To Work For 8 Hours
Expelled Visva-Bharti Students Mail To The Varsity Seeking To Attend Classes
Expelled Visva-Bharti Students Mail To The Varsity Seeking To Attend Classes
NIRF ranking: IIT Madras Best Institution Third Year In Row; IISc Bengaluru Best For Research
NIRF ranking: IIT Madras Best Institution Third Year In Row; IISc Bengaluru Best For Research
.......................... Advertisement ..........................