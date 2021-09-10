OperationNEET: Internet Abuzz With NEET 2021 Paper Leak Reports

#OperationNEET: Internet abuzz on NEET 2021 paper leak reports

Expressing furore over the reports on NEET 2021 paper leak, thousands of medical aspirants, All India Students’ Federation (AISF), National Students Union of India (NSUI) and others have registered their concerns over the matter on Twitter using #OperationNEET. Noting that the student fraternity has suffered enough, NSUI and AISF have demanded a high level enquiry into the case.



Social media is abuzz with news of an alleged NEET paper leak after reports surfaced on a TV news channel that showed a mafia dealing with NEET question papers.

Latest: Know your Expected NEET PG Rank & Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

While some sough Education Minister’s response, others shared hilarious memes.

Here’s how social media users reacted:

Report of #OperationNEET is indeed serious, we cannot allow education mafia to exploit systematic loopholes leaving lakhs of marginalized students vulnerable, @dpradhanbjp must look into the matter & constitute a high level inquiry committee after validating the reports ASAP — AISF (@AISFofficial) September 10, 2021

Neet papers leaked and seats sold out with high rates

#OperationNEET

Meanwhile students who've financial problem and are hard working.#ModiHaiToFailureHai — Pradeep Mathur (@pradeepmathurUP) September 10, 2021

NSUI took to Twitter and said: “Things come into #OperationNEET are very serious, as we can see seats are sold out with high rates. This is the complete failure of Modi Govt, the way Govt playing with the future of Lakh of students is really shameful. We demand a high level enquiry in this matter.”

Things come into #OperationNEET are very serious, as we can see seats are sold out with high rates. This is the complete failure of Modi Govt, the way Govt playing with the future of Lakh of students is really shameful. We demand a high level enquiry in this matter. — NSUI (@nsui) September 10, 2021

This is betrayal with lakh of students who truly prepare for exam. #OperationNEET pic.twitter.com/VFvAl786ig — Fahim Ahmad (@F_Ahmad727) September 10, 2021

When you spend your whole year for preparation of NEET

and suddenly came to know that papers are leaked #OperationNEET #PostponeNEETUG2021 #NEET pic.twitter.com/8nftg7uHSs — Fahim Ahmad (@F_Ahmad727) September 10, 2021

#OperationNEET

NEET Exam papers leaked !! Students right now: pic.twitter.com/UmmA8zpIYZ — Tech. Himanshu gautam (@tech_gautam31) September 10, 2021