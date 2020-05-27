Image credit: Twitter-- @DrRPNishank ‘Open Parliament Before Opening Colleges’: Students To HRD Minister

In response to a social media post by the Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, many college students wrote against reopening colleges to hold exams and online exams.

Mr. Pokhriyal had tweeted on May 27 that he would be making a major announcement for students who are not in the same districts as their board exams centres due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

However, replying to the minister’s tweet, students from different parts of India demanded cancellation or further postponement of remaining exams.

“Open the parliament before you open schools, colleges, universities, and taking examination of students,” said one post from Jammu, in response to Mr. Pokhriyal’s tweet.

Open the parliament, before you open schools, colleges, universities & taking examinations of students.



Show us by risking yourselves how prepared you are.

We youth are not your testing kits. #promote_jk_students #no_exams_for_jk_students #jk_against_online_exams — Poonam Sharma (@PoonamS32290206) May 27, 2020

Many expressed safety concerns about conducting exams during a pandemic situation. One said: “Are exams more important than life in our country?”

Sir

With honour n respect

Are exams more important than Life(we knw wht d dmn is going right now) in Our country #India

Please sir i need your answer❤ — Mir Yawar (@MirYawa08570601) May 27, 2020

छात्रों की जान से खिलवाड़ कर रहे है आप !

1. अगर परीक्षा केंद्र मे किसी एक विद्यार्थी को कोरोना हो गया ,, तो कितने विद्यार्थी संक्रमित हो जाएंगे शायद इसका अंदाज़ा आप को नही है !

2. परीक्षा के दौरान अाप Social Distance Maintain कर सकते है लेकिन परीक्षा के बाद कैसे करेंगे ! — Daman Gambhir (@themangambhir) May 27, 2020

Education, Lockdown, COVID-19

The ongoing lockdown, enforced from March 25 to stop the spread of COVID-19, has disrupted academic activities around the country. All educational institutes, boards had to cancel or postpone their remaining exams and start online classes to continue the teaching-learning process.

However, as India is now going through lockdown 4, many boards and colleges have released revised schedules for remaining exams, following the academic calendar and lockdown guidelines by the University Grants Commission, or UGC. The calendar suggested by the UGC permitted colleges and universities to pass students on the basis of internal assessment and previous semester marks and conduct exams for final year students in online or offline mode.

Sir please promote the intermediate semester students of all the states...........it is very difficult to learn more in home — Sabarish(karuppannan) (@Sabaris88753574) May 27, 2020

The idea of conducting online exams was not well-received by the students. Recently, students of Delhi University have protested against the “arbitrary” decision of conducting online, open book exams for final year students.

Some students expressed unwillingness to sit for online examinations, citing lack of resources.

Sir please cancel the exams because we are not understanding online classes and the online classes are not up to the mark to take exams,we have network problems — Munchi Abhishek Nayaka G K (@MunchiNayaka) May 27, 2020