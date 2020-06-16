  • Home
In case question papers cannot be downloaded, SOL students can access it through “their respective dashboard” and NCWEB students can access it through “email or Whatsapp upon request”, Delhi University said.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 10:45 am IST | Source: Careers360

DU open book exam procedure for SOL, NCWEB
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Delhi University (DU), in a notification released on Monday, said that it will be allowing candidates to submit answer sheets through email in case of emergencies. The university was clarifying the procedures for attempting the open book examination (OBE) for first and second year students of School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB).

Delhi University has defined alternative ways to download question papers and upload answer sheets in case the designated method of uploading on the university’s exam portal fails. The university said that it has allowed students to send the answer sheets via email to the respective exam boards if they are unable to do so through DU’s exam portal.

Delhi University, in the notification, said: “If for any reason, the candidates are not able to upload the scanned images (PDF format) for their answer sheets on the portal after the completion of the examination, the same can be sent in PDF format at the designated email address of SOL and NCWEB as the case may be.”

Open Book Exams

The university said that question papers will be available for all students on DU’s official website. In case the question papers cannot be downloaded, SOL students can access it through “their respective dashboard” and NCWEB students can access it through “email or Whatsapp upon request”, the university said.

Delhi University, however, clarified that this method should only be used in case there is difficulty in downloading the question papers from the official website. For SOL students, in case of this emergency method, the question papers will only be available five minutes prior to the commencement of examinations

Delhi University has gone through with its decision to conduct open book examinations online despite heavy opposition from students and faculties. The COVID-19 outbreak, which started in March, had forced universities to opt for alternate methods of examinations. Some universities had even promoted students without conducting examinations.

