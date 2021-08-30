  • Home
OP Jindal University Announces Fellowships For Afghan Students

The university said in a statement that the initiative is in "response to the complicated geo-political situation in the region and the need for Afghan students to have credible educational alternatives to pursue their academic goals and aspirations".

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 30, 2021 8:17 am IST | Source: PTI

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has announced fellowships for students from Afghanistan
New Delhi:

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) on Sunday announced fellowships for students from Afghanistan. The university said in a statement that the initiative is in "response to the complicated geo-political situation in the region and the need for Afghan students to have credible educational alternatives to pursue their academic goals and aspirations".

A total of 10 fellowships will be awarded under the Advancement of Afghan Nationals in Comprehensive Education (ADVANCE) initiative, it said. It will provide Afghan students an opportunity to pursue Ph.D at any of the university's schools or institutes offering doctoral programmes.

The policy will be applicable from January 2022 semester and all Afghan students who have completed a Master's programme or M.Phil will be eligible to apply.

It added that the university will also provide accommodation and annual health insurance coverage to the research scholars.

"This fellowship aims to support, strengthen and empower students from Afghanistan to develop their research capabilities and intellectual competencies and provide them a pathway for a career in academia. This is a modest effort of our university to demonstrate our solidarity and commitment to the promotion of higher education opportunities for the students of Afghanistan," said C Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor of the university.

The university added that 14 Afghan students have studied across its various schools till date.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

