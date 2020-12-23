7 New Programmes Introduced At OP Jindal Global University

The OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has introduced seven new programmes for the 2021-22 academic session. The university has also launched Jindal School of Psychology and Counselling (JSPC) for the upcoming academic year. The new programmes at OP JIndal Global University include undergraduate honours programmes in Psychology, Finance and Entrepreneurship, Fine Arts, Business Analytics, Family Business and Financial Markets. The university has also introduced postgraduate diploma in Data Journalism.

JGU will also provide two news curricula under the Bachelor of Design programme -- Urban Planning and Community Planning -- in addition to their existing specialisation in "Interior Design", a JGU statement said.

Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, the founding Vice Chancellor of the university in a statement said: “Our faculty members at the Jindal Global Business School, Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, Jindal School of Journalism and Communication and the Jindal School of Banking and Finance have a deep and rich experience in areas of Fine Arts, Entrepreneurship, Data Journalism, Business Analytics, Financial Markets and Business Studies. We aim to leverage these experiences to provide a unique educational opportunity to our students in a range of UG and PG programmes that are being offered in the new academic year 2021-22."

Professor Arjya B Majumdar, Dean, Office of Admissions and Outreach, JGU said, “These new programmes will complement our existing repertoire of programmes in law, business, social sciences, politics, international relations, liberal arts, architecture, communication, commerce and environment studies."