  • Home
  • Education
  • Online Teacher Pupil Registration Management System (OTPRMS) Certificates To Be Available On DigiLocker

Online Teacher Pupil Registration Management System (OTPRMS) Certificates To Be Available On DigiLocker

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed that the registration fee of Rs 200 for obtaining OTPRMS certificates, issued by NCTE, has been waived off.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 14, 2021 1:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Odisha To Establish 3 Eklavya Schools In Sambalpur
Odisha: Classes 1 To 8 Students May Be Promoted Without Exam, Says Minister
Why Pi Day Is Celebrated On March 14
Pi Day 2021: Theme, Symbol, Facts, Quotes
Physics, Chemistry, Maths To Continue To Be Important Subjects For Engineering Courses: AICTE
Physics, Maths Not Compulsory For Engineering Admission: 10 Points
Online Teacher Pupil Registration Management System (OTPRMS) Certificates To Be Available On DigiLocker
OTPRMS Certificates To Be Available On DigiLocker: Education Ministry
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Education Ministry on March 14 said Online Teacher Pupil Registration Management System (OTPRMS) Certificates will be available through DigiLocker. The ministry said this has been done to “ensure hassle free access”. The certificates can be traced on the website of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

“The issued certificates will automatically be transferred to DigiLocker and the same may be traced at the website of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) at https://ncte.gov.in/website/DigiLocker.aspx and DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in/,” the ministry said.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ made the announcement. He said: In our effort to provide free access to verified Online Teacher Pupil Registration Management System Certificates, @EduMinOfIndia has decided to link the certificates with DigiLocker.”

Mr Pokhriyal also informed that the registration fee of Rs 200 for obtaining OTPRMS certificates, issued by NCTE, has been waived off.

This will enable all stakeholders across India to be digitally empowered facilitating ease of doing business, the ministry said.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under the Digital India initiative. It aims for digital empowerment of citizens by providing authentic documents to citizens’ digital document wallets.

The app is available at Google Play Store for Android devices and at App Store for iOS devices.

Click here for more Education News
NCTE Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha To Establish 3 Eklavya Schools In Sambalpur
Odisha To Establish 3 Eklavya Schools In Sambalpur
IIIT Delhi Invites Applications For Phd Programmes, Apply By April 4
IIIT Delhi Invites Applications For Phd Programmes, Apply By April 4
DUTA Continues Delhi University Shutdown, Alleges Government Planning To Disaffiliate 12 Colleges
DUTA Continues Delhi University Shutdown, Alleges Government Planning To Disaffiliate 12 Colleges
Odisha: Classes 1 To 8 Students May Be Promoted Without Exam, Says Minister
Odisha: Classes 1 To 8 Students May Be Promoted Without Exam, Says Minister
NID Design Aptitude Test Today
NID Design Aptitude Test Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................