Image credit: Shutterstock OTPRMS Certificates To Be Available On DigiLocker: Education Ministry

The Education Ministry on March 14 said Online Teacher Pupil Registration Management System (OTPRMS) Certificates will be available through DigiLocker. The ministry said this has been done to “ensure hassle free access”. The certificates can be traced on the website of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

“The issued certificates will automatically be transferred to DigiLocker and the same may be traced at the website of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) at https://ncte.gov.in/website/DigiLocker.aspx and DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in/,” the ministry said.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ made the announcement. He said: In our effort to provide free access to verified Online Teacher Pupil Registration Management System Certificates, @EduMinOfIndia has decided to link the certificates with DigiLocker.”

In our effort to provide free access to verified Online Teacher Pupil Registration Management System Certificates, @EduMinOfIndia has decided to link the certificates with DigiLocker.



DigiLocker App may be downloaded from apple and play store as well!https://t.co/cHu2SWg787 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 14, 2021

Mr Pokhriyal also informed that the registration fee of Rs 200 for obtaining OTPRMS certificates, issued by NCTE, has been waived off.

This will enable all stakeholders across India to be digitally empowered facilitating ease of doing business, the ministry said.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under the Digital India initiative. It aims for digital empowerment of citizens by providing authentic documents to citizens’ digital document wallets.

The app is available at Google Play Store for Android devices and at App Store for iOS devices.