Online Exams In Pune University Begins Today

Online exams for the first year to final year students Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU or Pune University begins today. The examination will be conducted in an online mode for all degree students.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 10, 2021 10:39 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Pune University Online Exams To Begin Tomorrow
Pune University Online Exams: SPPU Releases Mock Exam Schedule
Pune University Online Exams From April 10; Guidelines Released
Pune University Given Nod To Start Its Sub-Centre In Qatar: Uday Samant
Savitribai Phule Pune University Will Resume Classes From January 11
Pune University 2020 Mass Communication Result Announced; Check Details
Online Exams In Pune University Begins Today
Online exams in Savitribai Phule Pune University begins today
New Delhi:

Online exams for the first year to final year students Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU or Pune University begins today. The examination will be conducted in an online mode for all degree students. Students appearing in the examination will have to login to the online exam portal at the official site, exam.unipune.ac.in, using their roll number.

The question paper will carry multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

For the first year and second-year students, the question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions. Every paper will be for a total of 50 marks and the exam duration will be for one hour each. For the final year students, the question paper will be of 70 marks in total, having Multiple Choice Questions for 50 marks and descriptive, long-answer type questions for 20 marks.

The disabled candidates will get extra 20 minutes to attempt the paper.

Pune University had earlier released a set of guidelines for the online exams. As per the guidelines, if a student faces a technical problem during the paper, he or she will get additional time to complete and submit the paper. The time period will be extended to the concerned student through the computer system. The software will save the solved answers and resume from the last question attempted.

In case of any difficulty during the examination, students can also contact the toll-free number 02071530202.

Students will receive the result of each subject within 48 hours after the examination in the students profile system.

Once the online exam is over, students should keep the screenshot or photo of the acknowledgement form received for future reference.

Click here for more Education News
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Chief Minister Inaugurates ‘E Lakshyvahini’ Portal To Train Students For Competitive Exams
Haryana Chief Minister Inaugurates ‘E Lakshyvahini’ Portal To Train Students For Competitive Exams
Schools In Uttarakhand Shut In 3 Districts Amid Rising COVID Cases
Schools In Uttarakhand Shut In 3 Districts Amid Rising COVID Cases
Decision On Maharashtra Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Soon: Varsha Gaikwad
Decision On Maharashtra Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Soon: Varsha Gaikwad
‘CBSE Irresponsible To Force Students To Take Offline Exams’: Priyanka Gandhi
‘CBSE Irresponsible To Force Students To Take Offline Exams’: Priyanka Gandhi
Bihar Extends Closure Of Schools, Colleges Till April 18 Amid COVID Spike
Bihar Extends Closure Of Schools, Colleges Till April 18 Amid COVID Spike
.......................... Advertisement ..........................