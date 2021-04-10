Online exams in Savitribai Phule Pune University begins today

Online exams for the first year to final year students Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU or Pune University begins today. The examination will be conducted in an online mode for all degree students. Students appearing in the examination will have to login to the online exam portal at the official site, exam.unipune.ac.in, using their roll number.

The question paper will carry multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

For the first year and second-year students, the question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions. Every paper will be for a total of 50 marks and the exam duration will be for one hour each. For the final year students, the question paper will be of 70 marks in total, having Multiple Choice Questions for 50 marks and descriptive, long-answer type questions for 20 marks.

The disabled candidates will get extra 20 minutes to attempt the paper.

Pune University had earlier released a set of guidelines for the online exams. As per the guidelines, if a student faces a technical problem during the paper, he or she will get additional time to complete and submit the paper. The time period will be extended to the concerned student through the computer system. The software will save the solved answers and resume from the last question attempted.

In case of any difficulty during the examination, students can also contact the toll-free number 02071530202.

Students will receive the result of each subject within 48 hours after the examination in the students profile system.

Once the online exam is over, students should keep the screenshot or photo of the acknowledgement form received for future reference.