Online Education To Continue For Students Of Classes 1 To 9 In Gujarat Till February 5

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 1, 2022 9:16 am IST | Source: PTI

Ahmedabad:

The Gujarat government on Monday said that online lectures for the students of classes 1 to 9 will continue till February 5 considering the current COVID-19 scenario. The decision to continue online education in schools for classes 1 to 9 was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a meeting of the core committee held in Gandhinagar, an official release said.

Following a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the government had on January 7 decided against allowing in-person classes at schools for classes 1 to 9 till January 31.

A fresh decision about offline education will be taken on February 5, the release added Gujarat on Monday recorded 6,679 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since January 10, taking the tally in the state to 11,60,659, as per the state health department.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

