Online Courses In Sports Physiotherapy And Sports Nutrition From August 24

Sports Physiotherapy, Sports Nutrition Courses To Begin From August 24

The Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) Patiala, and Centre for Sports Science-Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (CSS-SRIHER) Chennai have signed an agreement to jointly conduct six- month certificate courses in sports science subjects -- sports physiotherapy and sports nutrition -- to train athletes and strengthen “grassroot-level sports ecosystem”. The courses aim to give an opportunity to young qualified professionals working in the field of sports science to further specialise in their areas of expertise.

A statement issued on this said: “These courses are aimed at training professionals who can work along with community coaches and development-level coaches to use sports science in grassroot-level training.”

Eligibility

As per the statement, the eligibility criteria to appear for the written entrance exam for the Sports Physiotherapy course is a Masters in Physiotherapy (Ortho/Sport). Those who have a Bachelor’s in Physiotherapy with three years of work experience in a sports institute, sports team or club, are also eligible to apply.

For the Sports Nutrition course, candidates with a Masters degree in any streams including foods and nutrition, applied nutrition, public health nutrition, clinical nutrition and dietetics, food science and quality control or sports nutrition can apply. Those candidates with a Bachelors degree in any of the mentioned streams with three years of relevant work experience in a recognised sports institute, club or state or national-level team can also take the entrance exam.

Application And Entrance Test

The application forms for the six-month certificate courses in sports science subjects -- sports physiotherapy and sports nutrition will be available online between August 3 and August 10. A test of eligibility will be conducted in online mode on August 16, 2020.

Course Content And Start of Online Class

The online courses are scheduled to start from August 24, 2020. A two-weeks workshop in offline mode will also be held as a part of the course, and will be organised post Covid, added the statement. The six-months online course will include all aspects of sports physiotherapy and sports nutrition. Assessment of learners for final certification will be done on the basis of online quizzes and written exams.

Director of CSS-SRIHER Professor Arunmugam said: “These courses are designed to include the latest international practices in the field of sports physiotherapy and sports nutrition. The inclusion of sports science, even at the grassroot-level level, will help professionals working in this field to understand the needs of an athlete better. The best Indian faculty and foreign experts will be teaching in this course.”

Senior Executive Director (Academics) of Sports Authority of India Colonel RS Bishnoi in the statement said: "The new courses in Sports Science are aimed to strengthen the grassroot-level sports ecosystem by imparting training in a more scientific way. After completion of these courses, these professionals will be equipped to work alongside community coaches and developmental coaches at the grassroot-level and provide better training to junior athletes.”

The senior executive director further added: “In the second phase SAI will also introduce courses in exercise physiology, sports biomechanics, strength and conditioning, sports psychology."