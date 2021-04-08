  • Home
Classes for Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students will continue online and even-semester exams will be held online, as open book exams (OBE), the university decided in a recent meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor.

BHU said COVID-19 situation in the campus will be reviewed periodically
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Classes for Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students will continue online and even-semester exams will be held online, as open book exams (OBE), the university decided in a recent meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor. BHU on March 22 suspended offline classes until further notice, keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the hostels and in the BHU hospital. The university in March said the coronavirus situation will be accessed again in the first week of April and further decisions will be taken.

“Examination of even-semester will be held through online under OBE method. The pattern of examination and other condition of examination in OBE mode shall remain the same…” as per the latest instructions issued by the BHU.

"Cases of COVID are rising every day...as the classes are being scheduled online...examinations are also to be conducted in online OBE mode,” it added.

BHU has asked students to leave hostels and take exams “in safety of their homes".

“It would be in the interest of the students to take their books and study material and go to their home…” the university said.

Addressing parents and guardians, BHU said “appropriate handling and due care of students” will not be feasible if COVID-19 infection spreads, due to “limited resources” at the university.

The offices, departments of the university will function as per schedule and faculty members have been asked to perform their duties as usual.

BHU said COVID-19 situation in the campus will be reviewed periodically.

