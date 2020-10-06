Online Application For DU Hostel Accommodation Starts Tomorrow

  • Home
Delhi University Hostels: Candidates requiring hostel accommodations can apply online at estate.du.ac.in between October 7 and November 6.

Updated: Oct 6, 2020 7:40 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) will open the registration window for application to avail hostel accommodation for the employees of the university. The online application window -- estate.du.ac.in -- will open on October 7 and continue till November 6. The university employees can also apply for the change of their hostels through this online portal. The hard copies of the online applications are also required to be sent to a designated address before November 16.

The hard copy of the online filled in application must be addressed to Estate Section, Room No 110 (FF), New Administration Block.

DU in the statement released today also said that the employees who have earlier applied for availing hostel accommodation will also be required to apply afresh.

The university will prepare a list of priority candidates after receiving the applications. The priority list for hostel accommodation will remain valid till June 30, 2021.

