Online Admission Against DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off Begins Today

DU NCWEB admission against special drive for SC, ST and OBC cut-off started

The Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admission against special drive cut-off has been started today, December 7, 2022. Students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories can apply online for admission in BA and BCOM programmes at du.ac.in. About 26 colleges affiliated with DU are offering NCWEB admission against special drive cut-off for SC, ST and OBC candidates.

As per the official release, aspirants can register online against the DU NCWEB special drive for SC, ST and OBC cut-off list between December 7 (10 am) and December 8 (11:59 pm) at respective teaching centres. The Hansraj College and Miranda House has recorded highest cut-off of 69 and 67 marks in BCom for OBC and SC candidates respectively. While cut-off mark for ST candidates is 45 marks for all colleges.

As per the DU NCWEB admission date, colleges have to complete approvals for admission against the special drive cut-off by December 9 and the last date of payment of admission fees by candidates against the special drive cut-off is December 19 (5 pm). The DU has prepared the special drive cut-off for SC, ST and OBC candidates by considering the availability of vacant seats in Programme + NCWEB College Centre.

The candidates who have secured admission in DU's NCWEB programme or college in any of the earlier five cut-off lists along with first special cut-off will not be eligible to participate in the special drive for SC, ST and OBC cut-off. However, the candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories who were eligible but could not or did not take admission in the cut-offs issued earlier, are eligible to take admission against the special drive cut-off.