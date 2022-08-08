One Vice-Chancellor Each From Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe Community In Central Universities: Ministry

Image credit: Careers360 One vice-chancellor each from scheduled caste and scheduled tribe community in central universities states Education Ministry

Only one vice-chancellor across central universities in the country belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, one to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community while seven are from the Other Backward Caste (OBC) community, according to the Ministry of Education data. Similarly, two registrars in central universities belong to the SC community, five to the ST community and three registrars belong to the OBC community.

The statistics from 45 central universities were shared by the Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Lok Sabha. As per data till April 1, 1,306 out of 12,373 teachers in 45 central universities belong to the SC community, 568 (ST), and 1,740 (OBC) while 8,386 are from the general category. Among the non-teaching staff in central universities, 2,063 out of 22,096 staff members belong to the SC category, 1,186 (ST), 2,342 (OBC) and 16,132 belong to the General category.

"Government of India has enacted the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019 to ensure adequate representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs)," Sarkar said. The question was asked whether the deprived social categories like SCs, STs, and OBCs are adequately represented in the central varsities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)