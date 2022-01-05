One Crore Children In 15-18 Years Age Group Receive First Dose Of Covid Vaccine

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Over 40 lakh teens got their first dose on day one on Monday, January 3

One crore children in the 15 to 18 age group were administered the Covid-19 vaccine on the day 3 of the inoculation drive. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the teenagers who got jabbed and encourage the eligible ones to get inoculated at the earliest. "Young India leads the way in strengthening India’s fight against Covid19. 1 crore vaccination in 3 days reflects the sense of responsibility and enthusiasm of our teenagers," the minister tweeted. Over 40 lakh teens got their first dose on day one on Monday, January 3.

The vaccination drive was carried out in consultation with schools at hospitals and health centres. A large number of schools and other educational institutions were used as vaccination centres as well.

Those born in 2007 and before are eligible for the vaccine. Chief Ministers of several states launched the teen vaccine drives. The Union Health Ministry has said only Covaxin will be administered to teens and additional doses of the vaccine will be sent to all states and Union Territories.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination for the 15-18-year age group will begin from January 3.