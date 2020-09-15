On: CAT 2020: Registrations To End Tomorrow, Check How To Apply

The CAT 2020 application process will be closed tomorrow i.e. on September 16, 2020. Candidates will have to fill an online application form and pay Rs 2000 as exam fee for the CAT 2020 registration process that began on August 5. Students who have completed graduation with 50% aggregate marks, as well as final year graduation candidates, can apply for CAT 2020 exam. With only a left for CAT 2020 application form submission, aspirants must hurry up to get the test city of their choice. The CAT 2020 exam is scheduled for November 29.

CAT 2020 Registration: How To Apply

Step 1: Candidates can visit iimcat.ac.in and click on “new candidates registration” to generate the login credentials.

Step 2: After generating the login credentials, login to the candidate's profile.

Step 3: Fill-up the CAT 2020 application form by keying in the required information and upload the documents.

Step 4: Finally pay the application fee. To complete the application process, a fee of Rs 2000 (Rs 1000 for belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category candidates) is to be paid.

CAT 2020 will be conducted in 156 test cities across India. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities as per their preference.

CAT exam 2020 is a gateway to MBA colleges in India. Every year, one of the 20 IIMs conducts the exam in over 156 cities. This year, CAT 2020 will be conducted by IIM Indore. Last year, CAT exam was held by IIM Kozhikode. The official notification for CAT 2020 was released on July 29.

The CAT fees can be paid by the candidates online through debit card/credit card or net banking.

Eligibility requirements for CAT 2020 include a bachelor’s degree with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized university or institution. For SC, ST and PwBD candidates, required marks to apply for the exam is 45%.

CAT 2020 result will be announced tentatively from the Second week of January 2021. The admission process for shortlisted candidates may be different for each IIM.

“The (admission) process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI)...IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs in shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process,” an official statement said.