On 75th Independence Day, Reforms Experts Want To See In Education System

Image credit: twitter.com/KJnucampus Students celebrating Independence Day at Kendriya Vidyalaya, JNU

Independence Day 2022: India is celebrating the 75th year of Independence on August 15, 2022. The country post-independence witnessed lots of reforms in the education system with the latest New Education Policy (NEP 2020). But, the drastic change in the education system happened due to COVID-19 pandemic, with long conventional physical modes of conducting classes tuned to digital mode, followed by a surge in online education.

Careers360 discussed with educationists, experts to know their view about reforms required in our education system, and the vision for future.

India At 75: Expert's View On Reforms In Education System

Dr Sujata Shahi, Vice Chancellor, IILM University Gurugram- "Following New Education Policy, the vision of universities and colleges are going to be redefined. Rather than producing graduates who are not equipped with skills, not able to sustain in any job, we are giving students a platform of liberal education to make them creative thinkers, decision makers, platform to research and a responsible citizen. This is not the responsibility of one unit, but as a nation rework on the complete education system can stimulate economic growth by increasing innovation, productivity, and human capital."

Jyoti Gupta, Principal, KR Mangalam World School- "The roadmap of the independent education system is undergoing a 360 degree change post-pandemic. The new-age format, calls for measures that encourage the transition from rigid campus and attendance-based systems to a more flexible, child-centric 'independent or free education', which is the basic right of a learner. It represents a shift in responsibility for learning from teacher to the taught. But the process needs to be gradual with scaffolding in place and a flexible path to embed everything in the learning process."

Ramesh Batlish, Head- FIITJEE (Noida)- "Our Education System could be considered Independent when student get the right to choose their own career and subjects of their choice. When free education becomes accessible to all age groups and is just not limited to big cities but accessible even to rural areas. The National Education Policy (NEP) is a bold step in this direction and further steps will be required to ensure that quality education reaches the rural areas. It is important to acknowledge the fact that a huge segment of our population still resides in rural India which makes it very crucial to pay heed to them. There is still a need to boost free education, promote teacher training, establish more schools specially in rural areas, create the best school infrastructure, promote innovative teaching methods, above all encourage computer literacy. Primary education must be focussed on training students for life."

Harsh Gagrani, Chief Academic Officer, Toprankers- "Emphasis on reading and critical analysis, upgraded education systems aligned with skills required for the future of work and helping students with career discovery around new age career options are a few desired enhancements as India celebrates its Platinum year of Independence. Initiatives that would truly embark the youth of India on their journey to become global citizens."

Manju Rana, Director Schools, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Schools- "As we mark 75 years of India’s Independence, there is much to celebrate and much to reform. Across all levels of education, there is a dire need to continuously train teachers, equip them with ICT competencies and new pedagogical practices to ensure better learning outcomes in classrooms. We must also relook at the way we assess students’ academic growth. While summative assessments continue to be the mainstay, we have to focus on formative assessments as well."