Jadavpur University Professor Omprakash Mishra Appointed Interim Vice-Chancellor Of North Bengal University

Professor Omprakash Mishra

The West Bengal government on Wednesday appointed Jadavpur University Professor Omprakash Mishra as the interim Vice-Chancellor of the North Bengal University (NBU) in place of Subiresh Bhattacharya, who was arrested by the CBI recently in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

A Higher Education department notification said, the Chancellor of the state university is pleased to appoint Professor Omprakash Mishra as the Vice-Chancellor of NBU for a period of three months "or till the appointment of a regular Vice-chancellor" on recommendation by a search committee or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Mr Mishra was being appointed in place of Subiresh Bhattacharya with immediate effect, the notice said, adding that Mr Mishra was also given the additional charge as the first Vice-Chancellor of Darjeeling Hill University. Mr Mishra is currently Professor of International Relations at Jadavpur University. "Yes, I got the letter from the higher education department and looking forward to my new posting. I have accepted the offer," Mr Mishra told PTI.

Incidentally, Mr Mishra, who joined ruling Trinamool Congress in September 2019 from Congress, had unsuccessfully contested from Siliguri seat in 2021 Assembly election. Subiresh Bhattacharya was arrested by the CBI in connection with teacher recruitment scam. He was the Chairman of School Service Commission (SSC) from 2014 to 2018.

