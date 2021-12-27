Omicron Scare: Will Delhi Schools Be Closed Again?

Image credit: Shutterstock Will Delhi schools be closed again due to rose in Omicron cases (representational image)

Delhi schools which resumed for offline classes from December 20 for the students of Class 6 to Class 12 after a long gap amid the second wave of Covid, and then due to pollution, might be ordered shut again considering the rise in the number of Omicron cases.

Although the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew starting today between 11 pm and 5 am due to the rise in Omicron cases, there is no official update as to the closure of schools or educational institutions in Delhi.

Earlier this month, the CAQM had directed schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the national capital region (NCR) to remain closed, allowing only online mode of education, except for the purpose of examinations and laboratory practicals due to the rise in pollution level.

“State Governments of NCR and GNCTD may take decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to V standard, only w.e.f. 27th December, 2O21, duly considering the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the winter vacation scheme,” the CAQM had said.

State governments of NCR and GNCTD, the CAQM added while announcing the resuming of Classes 6 and above, have been advised to take immediate decision for resumption of physical classes in schools (Class 6 onwards), colleges, educational institutions, skill development and training institutes, other training institutes and libraries.

The Karnataka Government on December 3 said that all events in educational institutes will be postponed till January 15. "Students will not be allowed to attend offline classes in schools unless their parents are fully vaccinated," a government statement said.

Maharashtra’s Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on December 22 said the state government is monitoring the Omicron situation and it may order a shutdown of schools if the cases continue to rise.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on December 6 said the government will stop exams and schools if the situation arises.