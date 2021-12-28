  • Home
Omicron Scare: Schools, Colleges In Delhi To Remain Closed Till Further Orders

Delhi government has ordered closure of schools, colleges and educational institutions till further orders

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 28, 2021 3:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Omicron Scare: Schools, Colleges In Delhi To Remain Closed Till Further Orders
Delhi schools to be closed further
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

Amid the rising number of Omicron cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered closure of schools, colleges and educational institutions till further orders.

Meanwhile, the government schools for primary students upto Class 5 in Delhi will remain close till January 15. Delhi government in a circular on December 27 notified that the winter break for pre-primary and primary classes will be observed from January 1 to 15, 2022. "The online/ offline teaching learning activities through worksheets, shall not be conducted during this period," the circular mentioned.

During the winter break, the Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are instructed to revise the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far. "The assessment record of winter break assignments/ activities must be maintained scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment. Class- teachers may be further directed to make a note of the strengths and weakness of the students of their respective classes, so that individual attention may be given to each student after the winter vacation," the circular mentioned. The schools should inform the students about the winter break assignments, and students should submit the completed assignments/ activities to the class teachers.

The schools in the national capital resumed for offline classes from December 20 for the students of Class 6 to 12 after a long gap amid the second wave of Covid, and then due to pollution.

