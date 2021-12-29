Education News LIVE: State-Wise Updates On School Closure, NEET Counselling
Education News Live: Check updates on state-wise school closure amid Omicron scare, and latest information on NEET counselling, FORDA strike status here.
With Omicron cases rising in the country, several states including Delhi have announced the closure of schools. The Delhi government on Tuesday announced guidelines as part of the “yellow alert” to contain the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid in the city.
Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor
Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there were 781 cases of omicron in India in the morning of December 29. Delhi has the maximum number of them, with 238 omicron cases.
Meanwhile resident doctors in Delhi, who have been protesting over the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling for the past 12 days, on Tuesday decided to continue the stir, as a meeting between their federation's delegation and the Union health minister failed to make any headway.
Follow updates on state-wise school closure, NEET counselling and other education news here.
Live updates
Education News Live: Check updates on state-wise school closure amid Omicron scare, and latest information on NEET counselling, status on FORDA strike here.
Maharashtra School Education Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms yesterday evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I'm fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me the past few days to take precautions," the minister tweeted yesterday.
I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms yesterday evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I'm fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me the past few days to take precautions.— Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 28, 2021
UP Government Announces Fresh Guidelines For Schools: Report
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced fresh guidelines for schools in view of the Covid situation in the state, Times Of India has reported. Students can visit schools after consent of parents and no students will be forced to attend physical classes, the guidelines said, according to the report.
Delhi Schools Closed, Government Announces Yellow Alert
The Delhi government today announced “yellow alert” and new restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron variant in the city. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi will remain closed, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.
Delhi School Closed Latest News
Yellow Alert In Delhi: According to the new guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi will remain closed until further orders