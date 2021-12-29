School closure news, NEET counselling status live updates

With Omicron cases rising in the country, several states including Delhi have announced the closure of schools. The Delhi government on Tuesday announced guidelines as part of the “yellow alert” to contain the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid in the city.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there were 781 cases of omicron in India in the morning of December 29. Delhi has the maximum number of them, with 238 omicron cases.

Meanwhile resident doctors in Delhi, who have been protesting over the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling for the past 12 days, on Tuesday decided to continue the stir, as a meeting between their federation's delegation and the Union health minister failed to make any headway.

Follow updates on state-wise school closure, NEET counselling and other education news here.