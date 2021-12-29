  • Home
  • Education
  • Education News LIVE: State-Wise Updates On School Closure, NEET Counselling
Live

Education News LIVE: State-Wise Updates On School Closure, NEET Counselling

Education News Live: Check updates on state-wise school closure amid Omicron scare, and latest information on NEET counselling, FORDA strike status here.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 29, 2021 1:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Delegation Meets Union Health Minister; FORDA To Continue Strike
Hold NEET PG Counselling Soon: Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi
NEET PG Counselling Delay: Doctors Will Be Forced To Go For Mass Resignation If Demands Not Met, Says FORDA
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Protesting Doctors Light 'Diyas'
NEET-PG 2021: IMA Writes To Health Minister, Demands Fast-Track Court For Expediting Counselling
NEET PG Counselling: Resident Doctors Of Delhi Protest Outside Nirman Bhawan, Raise Slogans
Education News LIVE: State-Wise Updates On School Closure, NEET Counselling
School closure news, NEET counselling status live updates
New Delhi:

With Omicron cases rising in the country, several states including Delhi have announced the closure of schools. The Delhi government on Tuesday announced guidelines as part of the “yellow alert” to contain the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid in the city.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there were 781 cases of omicron in India in the morning of December 29. Delhi has the maximum number of them, with 238 omicron cases.

Meanwhile resident doctors in Delhi, who have been protesting over the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling for the past 12 days, on Tuesday decided to continue the stir, as a meeting between their federation's delegation and the Union health minister failed to make any headway.

Follow updates on state-wise school closure, NEET counselling and other education news here.

Live updates

Education News Live: Check updates on state-wise school closure amid Omicron scare, and latest information on NEET counselling, status on FORDA strike here.

01:17 PM IST
Dec. 29, 2021

Maharashtra School Education Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has tested positive for COVID-19. 

"I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms yesterday evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I'm fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me the past few days to take precautions," the minister tweeted yesterday. 



01:12 PM IST
Dec. 29, 2021

UP Government Announces Fresh Guidelines For Schools: Report

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced fresh guidelines for schools in view of the Covid situation in the state, Times Of India has reported. Students can visit schools after consent of parents and no students will be forced to attend physical classes, the guidelines said, according to the report. 

01:06 PM IST
Dec. 29, 2021

Delhi Schools Closed, Government Announces Yellow Alert

The Delhi government today announced “yellow alert” and new restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron variant in the city. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi will remain closed, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

delhi school closed, school closed news, school closed in delhi, school closed in upPhoto: Shutterstock  

01:04 PM IST
Dec. 29, 2021

Delhi School Closed Latest News

Yellow Alert In Delhi: According to the new guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi will remain closed until further orders

Read More

Click here for more Education News
Education News Delhi schools closed NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ARIIA Rankings 2021: IIT Madras Tops Again; KIIT Best Private University
ARIIA Rankings 2021: IIT Madras Tops Again; KIIT Best Private University
Dates, Information Regarding JEE Main Attempts; Students Ask NTA, Education Minister For Updates
Dates, Information Regarding JEE Main Attempts; Students Ask NTA, Education Minister For Updates
CSEET On January 8; Viva-Voce Removed, ICSI Releases Remote-Proctored Test Guidelines
CSEET On January 8; Viva-Voce Removed, ICSI Releases Remote-Proctored Test Guidelines
IITs Unable To Generate Sufficient Internal Receipts, Remain Dependent On Government For Grants: CAG Report
IITs Unable To Generate Sufficient Internal Receipts, Remain Dependent On Government For Grants: CAG Report
Minister Of State For Education Subhas Sarkar To Release ARIIA Rankings 2021 Today
Minister Of State For Education Subhas Sarkar To Release ARIIA Rankings 2021 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................