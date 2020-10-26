OJEE Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Here’s Revised OJEE Counselling Schedule

  • Home
OJEE Counselling Schedule 2020: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) authority will host the second round of mock seat allotment result tomorrow at ojee.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 26, 2020 3:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) authority will publish the second phase of mock seat allotment result on the official website -- ojee.nic.in -- tomorrow, October 27. The students who have filled in their choice of courses and colleges within October 22 will be able to check and access the round 2 of seat allotment results on the official website. The counselling administering body has revised the OJEE schedule 2020. As per the new revised OJEE schedule 2020, the mock allotment 2 result was to be released on October 24, but will now be published on October 27.

The online OJEE registration process for JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates started from October 12 while the application window for registration of OJEE 2020 qualified candidates will begin from November 9. The authorities will update the OJEE 2020 round 1 seat allotment result on November 2. Options for payment of OJEE 2020 admission fees, document uploading, exercise freeze or float option will be available for all the shortlisted candidates from November 4 to November 8.

Revised OJEE Counselling 2020 Dates

Event

Important Dates

Mock Allotment 2

October 27, 2020

Activation of Choice Locking

October 28, 2020

End of Registration and Choice Filling

October 31, 2020

Display of Seat Allotment – Round I

November 3, 2020 (5 PM)

Payment of Admission Fees, Document Uploading, Exercise Freeze/Float Option

November 4 to 8, 2020

Final date to respond to query

November 8, 2020

Withdrawal of Seats

November 4 to 8, 2020

Registration for Special OJEE or JEE Main rank holders who did not register for Round 1

November 9 to 12, 2020

Reconciliation of date, verification and validation of allocated seats

November 13, 2020

Display of Seat Allotment – Round II

November 15, 2020

Payment of Admission Fees, Document Uploading, Exercise Freeze/Float Option

November 16 to 18, 2020

Withdrawal of Seat

November 16 to 18, 2020

Last date to respond to query

November 18, 2020

Display of Seat Allotment – Round III

November 20, 2020

Payment of Admission Fees, Document Uploading, Exercise Freeze/Float Option

November 21 to 22, 2020

Last date to respond to query

November 22, 2020

Final Round of Allotment

November 24, 2020

Online reporting: Fee payment/Document upload. (For newly allotted candidates Only)

November 25 to 26, 2020

Display of Final Allotment and Surrender of Vacant Seats to Colleges

November 27, 2020

Reporting at institutes

November 28 to 30, 2020

