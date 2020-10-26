OJEE Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Here’s Revised OJEE Counselling Schedule

OJEE Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) authority will publish the second phase of mock seat allotment result on the official website -- ojee.nic.in -- tomorrow, October 27. The students who have filled in their choice of courses and colleges within October 22 will be able to check and access the round 2 of seat allotment results on the official website. The counselling administering body has revised the OJEE schedule 2020. As per the new revised OJEE schedule 2020, the mock allotment 2 result was to be released on October 24, but will now be published on October 27.

The online OJEE registration process for JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates started from October 12 while the application window for registration of OJEE 2020 qualified candidates will begin from November 9. The authorities will update the OJEE 2020 round 1 seat allotment result on November 2. Options for payment of OJEE 2020 admission fees, document uploading, exercise freeze or float option will be available for all the shortlisted candidates from November 4 to November 8.

Revised OJEE Counselling 2020 Dates