OJEE Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Here’s Revised OJEE Counselling Schedule
OJEE Counselling Schedule 2020: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) authority will host the second round of mock seat allotment result tomorrow at ojee.nic.in.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) authority will publish the second phase of mock seat allotment result on the official website -- ojee.nic.in -- tomorrow, October 27. The students who have filled in their choice of courses and colleges within October 22 will be able to check and access the round 2 of seat allotment results on the official website. The counselling administering body has revised the OJEE schedule 2020. As per the new revised OJEE schedule 2020, the mock allotment 2 result was to be released on October 24, but will now be published on October 27.
The online OJEE registration process for JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates started from October 12 while the application window for registration of OJEE 2020 qualified candidates will begin from November 9. The authorities will update the OJEE 2020 round 1 seat allotment result on November 2. Options for payment of OJEE 2020 admission fees, document uploading, exercise freeze or float option will be available for all the shortlisted candidates from November 4 to November 8.
Revised OJEE Counselling 2020 Dates
Event
Important Dates
Mock Allotment 2
October 27, 2020
Activation of Choice Locking
October 28, 2020
End of Registration and Choice Filling
October 31, 2020
Display of Seat Allotment – Round I
November 3, 2020 (5 PM)
Payment of Admission Fees, Document Uploading, Exercise Freeze/Float Option
November 4 to 8, 2020
Final date to respond to query
November 8, 2020
Withdrawal of Seats
November 4 to 8, 2020
Registration for Special OJEE or JEE Main rank holders who did not register for Round 1
November 9 to 12, 2020
Reconciliation of date, verification and validation of allocated seats
November 13, 2020
Display of Seat Allotment – Round II
November 15, 2020
Payment of Admission Fees, Document Uploading, Exercise Freeze/Float Option
November 16 to 18, 2020
Withdrawal of Seat
November 16 to 18, 2020
Last date to respond to query
November 18, 2020
Display of Seat Allotment – Round III
November 20, 2020
Payment of Admission Fees, Document Uploading, Exercise Freeze/Float Option
November 21 to 22, 2020
Last date to respond to query
November 22, 2020
Final Round of Allotment
November 24, 2020
Online reporting: Fee payment/Document upload. (For newly allotted candidates Only)
November 25 to 26, 2020
Display of Final Allotment and Surrender of Vacant Seats to Colleges
November 27, 2020
Reporting at institutes
November 28 to 30, 2020