OJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2020 Announced At Ojee.nic.in, Direct Link
OJEE Seat Allotment 2020: The OJEE Round 1 seat allotment result 2020 has been announced at ojee.nic.in
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) round 1 seat allotment result 2020 has been declared. Candidates who registered for OJEE counselling can check the first round seat allotment results on the official website, ojee.nic.in. To check the results, candidates will be required to use their application number, password and security pin. OJEE 2020 was held from October 12 to October 19. The entrance test, initially scheduled to be held in May, 2020, was postponed multiple times in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Direct Link To Check OJEE Seat Allotment 2020 (Round 1) Result
How To Check Odisha JEE Seat Allotment Result
To check OJEE Round 1 seat allotment result, follow the steps mentioned here:
Go to the official website- ojee.nic.in
Click on the seat allotment result link
Key in your login credentials
Submit and download the results
Candidates who have been selected in the first round will be required to pay the admission fee, upload documents and exercise the freeze or float option between November 4 to 8, 2020. Candidates will also be able to withdraw their seats between these dates.
Odisha JEE is a state-level entrance exam to be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
Through OJEE 2020, admission will be given to BTech (non-JEE Main), BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm, Int. MBA and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm Courses in Government and private universities across the state.