OJEE Results 2020: Toppers Announced, Download Rank Card At Ojee.nic.in

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Authority has announced the OJEE results on the official website in the form of rank cards. Candidates who took the entrance examination of OJEE for admission to admission to Undergraduate Courses in (Lateral Entry) Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Postgraduate course like MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry) MCA, MTECH, MPLAN, MARCH, MPHARM and Int. MBA in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-financed Institutes in the state will be able to access their OJEE 2020 results at ojee.nic.in.

Odisha Skill Development Minister Premananda Nayak today announced the toppers of OJEE 2020. Sovit Patel has topped in BTech stream while Soumya Ranjan Routray has topped in the BPharm stream. The toppers from OJEE 2020 include Subhakanta Sahoo from MBA stream, Joydeep Dey from MCA stream, Parimita Sahoo from MPharm, Bharat Bhusan from MArch, Gyanada Panda from MPlan and Shyam Sundar Patel from MTech.

To download the OJEE 2020 result, candidates have to log in using their OJEE application numbers, dates of birth and security pins on the official website of OJEE -- ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE result 2020 has been released in the form of rank cards and mention of marks obtained by the candidates, their percentile scores and qualifying status.

To Download OJEE Rank Card 2020