OJEE NEET UG 2022 Counselling: BAMS, BHMS Mock Seat Allotment Today At Ojee.nic.in

OJEE NEET UG mock seat allotment to release today

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will release the state's NEET BHMS,BAMS counselling 2022 mock seat allotment today, December 12 (5 pm). Medical aspirants registered for Odisha state NEET UG counselling can check the mock seat allotment on the official website-- ojee.nic.in. The OJEE NEET UG mock seat allotment will be prepared on the basis of choices filled-in by the candidates by December 11 (5 pm).

OJEE NEET UG counselling is being held for candidates seeking admission in Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and Bachelor of Ayurvedic, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) courses offered by various government, private Medical/Dental colleges, minority institutes, private universities across the state. As per the official release, natives of Odisha are eligible for all state quota seats while the candidates from Odisha and outside Odisha will be eligible for the all India quota (AIQ) seats only in private colleges.

OJEE NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Check Mock Seat Allotment

Candidates first need to visit the official website-- ojee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Odisha NEET UG mock seat allotment link

The mock seat allotment will be displayed on the screen

Check the allotment list and download it for further reference.

The OJEE NEET choice locking facility will commence on December 13. The last date for Odisha NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 registration and choice locking is December 14 (11 am). The reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be held on December 15. The OJEE NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on December 16 (5 pm).