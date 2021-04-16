OJEE Exam To Be Held From June 17; Registrations To End On May 21

OJEE 2021 exam to be held on June 17

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the examination forms for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021 ) at ojee.nic.in. OJEE will be held from June 17 to June 24 as a computer-based test. The registrations for OJEE 2021 started on April 14. The last date to register is May 21.

OJEE admit cards are expected to be released in the first week of June. The admit cards will bear details such as exam centre, timing and examination shifts.

Last year, OJEE 2020 was postponed due to a virus outbreak.

As per the OJEE 2021 exam date notification, “Outside state candidates are not eligible for admission in government colleges, but they are eligible for admission in private colleges as per Odisha government rule”.

The committee has released separate forms for different examinations.

Form A is for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, form B is for lateral entry to BTech (diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to to BPharma, form C is for MBA and MCA, form D is for MTech, MPharma, MArch and MPlan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.

OJEE 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 exams from a recognised board to apply for undergraduate courses. For lateral courses, they must have completed their bachelors or diploma courses, and the postgraduate candidates must have completed their graduation courses in relevant streams.

It is a state-level examination held for admissions into various courses offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges in Odisha.