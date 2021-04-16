  • Home
  • Education
  • OJEE Exam To Be Held From June 17; Registrations To End On May 21

OJEE Exam To Be Held From June 17; Registrations To End On May 21

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the examination forms for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021 ) at ojee.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 16, 2021 5:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

OJEE 2020: Allotment Letter Released For BTech, MBA, And Other Programmes
OJEE 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At Ojee.nic.in
OJEE Results 2020: Toppers Announced, Download Rank Card At Ojee.nic.in
OJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2020 Announced At Ojee.nic.in, Direct Link
OJEE Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Here’s Revised OJEE Counselling Schedule
Odisha OJEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Ojee.nic.in, Direct Link Here
OJEE Exam To Be Held From June 17; Registrations To End On May 21
OJEE 2021 exam to be held on June 17
New Delhi:

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the examination forms for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021 ) at ojee.nic.in. OJEE will be held from June 17 to June 24 as a computer-based test. The registrations for OJEE 2021 started on April 14. The last date to register is May 21.

Recommended: [Check your NITs/IIITs/GFTIs, State Level Engineering College Admission Chances through JEE Main Rank] Start here- JEE Main 2021 College Predictor

OJEE admit cards are expected to be released in the first week of June. The admit cards will bear details such as exam centre, timing and examination shifts.

Last year, OJEE 2020 was postponed due to a virus outbreak.

As per the OJEE 2021 exam date notification, “Outside state candidates are not eligible for admission in government colleges, but they are eligible for admission in private colleges as per Odisha government rule”.

The committee has released separate forms for different examinations.

Form A is for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, form B is for lateral entry to BTech (diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to to BPharma, form C is for MBA and MCA, form D is for MTech, MPharma, MArch and MPlan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.

OJEE 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 exams from a recognised board to apply for undergraduate courses. For lateral courses, they must have completed their bachelors or diploma courses, and the postgraduate candidates must have completed their graduation courses in relevant streams.

It is a state-level examination held for admissions into various courses offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges in Odisha.

Click here for more Education News
OJEE-B.Tech OJEE admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Roorkee Launches MTech Programme For Industry Professionals
IIT Roorkee Launches MTech Programme For Industry Professionals
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed, Cancelled In Over 10 States
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed, Cancelled In Over 10 States
All University Exams In Rajasthan Postponed Till Further Notice
All University Exams In Rajasthan Postponed Till Further Notice
Schools In Haryana To Remain Closed Till April 30
Schools In Haryana To Remain Closed Till April 30
Night Curfew In Rajasthan: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow
Night Curfew In Rajasthan: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................