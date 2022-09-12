OJEE Counselling 2022: Schedule Out For Admission To UG, PG Programmes; Details Here
The OJEE counselling 2022 for PG courses started today, September 12. The counselling process for the UG courses will begin tomorrow, September 13, 2022.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling 2022 schedule has been released for the undergraduate and postgraduate programme's admission in the state of Odisha. Candidates can check more details on the OJEE counselling on the official website - ojee.nic.in.
The official notice reads: "Interested candidates are advised to visit OJEE websites (www.ojee.nic.in /www.odishajee.com) and see the tentative counselling schedule for these courses. They are further advised to carefully go through the documents, “Counselling Brochure” and “Step-by-Step Procedure”, available on the website to get detailed information about the entire counselling process."
The OJEE counselling 2022 is held for admission to various courses like BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, Integrated MSc, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch and MPlan in private universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state of Odisha.
OJEE 2022 Counselling: Steps to Register
- Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in.
- Complete the registration process with the required details for the counselling rounds.
- Then choose the qualifying examination and pay the counselling fee.
- Select the preferred institutes, courses and specialisations and lock choices.
- A seat allotment list will be released on the official website based on the choices and merit list.