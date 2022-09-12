OJEE Counselling 2022: Schedule Out For Admission To UG, PG Programmes; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock The OJEE counselling 2022 is held for admission to various UG and PG courses in the state of Odisha.

OJEE Counselling 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling 2022 schedule has been released for the undergraduate and postgraduate programme's admission in the state of Odisha. The OJEE counselling 2022 for PG courses started today, September 12. The counselling process for the UG courses will begin tomorrow, September 13, 2022. Candidates can check more details on the OJEE counselling on the official website - ojee.nic.in.

The official notice reads: "Interested candidates are advised to visit OJEE websites (www.ojee.nic.in /www.odishajee.com) and see the tentative counselling schedule for these courses. They are further advised to carefully go through the documents, “Counselling Brochure” and “Step-by-Step Procedure”, available on the website to get detailed information about the entire counselling process."

The OJEE counselling 2022 is held for admission to various courses like BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, Integrated MSc, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch and MPlan in private universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state of Odisha.

OJEE 2022 Counselling: Steps to Register